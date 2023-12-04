Pundits Rave About Packers QB Jordan Love After Win Over Chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY – Sports personalities praised former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love after he led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Experts praise Jordan Love after win over Chiefs

The Packers hosted the Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3.

Love led Green Bay to a 27-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Following Love’s big game, multiple pundits raved about the former USU quarterback’s recent play.

Pat McAfee (The Pat McAfee Show)

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love got a BIG TIME win over the Kansas City Chiefs#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/02xFH6Kw17 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 4, 2023

Kay Adams (The Kay Adams Show)

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd (The Herd w/Colin Cowherd)

“Aaron Rodgers felt like an old front man and the band was a bunch of hipsters… This is perfect. Jordan Love is young, talented and will make mistakes.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/VgRUOFkoqM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 4, 2023

“Jordan Love did not have it in the preseason and in September” —@ColinCowherd applauds the growth from Packers’ QB pic.twitter.com/3balZW2gaD — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 4, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (The Insiders)

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Packers QB Jordan Love is helping every other young QB. pic.twitter.com/Yr88or3MLQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2023

Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert (Pocket Presence)

Have the Packers found their next Franchise QB? 🚀@KurtBenkert breaks down the film on Jordan Love’s DOMINANT Primetime Performance 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QJYP9YSNP3 — Pocket Presence (@Pocket_Presence) December 4, 2023

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager (Good Morning Football)

“What I wouldn’t want to do though, is let those few calls cloud the performance of Jordan Love…” @PSchrags on the Packers upset win pic.twitter.com/BIrMvVGbYi — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 4, 2023

Yahoo! Sports’ Matt Harmon (Yahoo Fantasy Football Show)

Over the last month or so, Jordan Love had been building to what was a signature moment on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/yugvVDV5Ge — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 4, 2023

FOX Sports’ David Helman (NFL on FOX Podcast)

Jordan Love looks promising as a Rodgers replacement in GB 👀👌 pic.twitter.com/Z8fD36fhoe — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) December 4, 2023

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell

Jordan Love’s doing this with what will literally be the youngest group of wide receivers and tight ends in NFL history at the end of the season. Just impressive. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 4, 2023

ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Jordan Love has made dazzling throws all year, but they were mixed with stretches of inaccuracy. Now the inconsistency is mostly gone…and it’s just dazzling. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 4, 2023

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington

Jordan Love just looked like an absolute superstar quarterback on that drive. A bonified franchise QB. And he’s looking more and more like it on a lot of other drives, too. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 4, 2023

Love helped the Packers pick up their third consecutive victory with a three-touchdown performance on Sunday Night Football.

The former Aggie helped Green Bay strike first by completing a one-yard strike to Ben Sims to cap the Packers’ opening drive of the game. The Love-Sims connection gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Following a field goal by the Chiefs, Love led the Packers down the field in the second quarter and hit Christian Watson for a nine-yard touchdown to stretch Green Bay’s lead to double-digits. Love’s second touchdown toss pushed the Packers’ lead to 14-3 with 10:39 to go in the first half.

After the halftime break, the Chiefs trimmed the Packers’ lead to 14-12 before Love & Co. went back to work. With 5:23 left in the third quarter, the former USU standout connected with Watson again, this time for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 21-12 lead.

Kansas City scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers hit a pair of field goals in the quarter and shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in the final minute to secure the victory.

Love ended the game 25/36 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a rating of 118.6. Love also ran the ball twice for a total of 10 yards.

Love entered the night having thrown for 2,599 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through the first 12 weeks.

Jordan Love in his last 3 games: 🟢 857 passing yards

🟢 8 TDs

🟢 0 INTs Have the @packers found their next franchise QB? pic.twitter.com/KI2K6o47cw — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2023

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 6-6 this season.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

