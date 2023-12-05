Group opposed of gondola project files a lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A group opposing the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola project has filed a lawsuit, citing environmental concerns.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in district court by organizations such as Friends of Alta and International Outdoor Recreation Asset Alliance to stop the Utah Department of Transportation project.

Craig Heimark, a spokesman for the plaintiffs, issued the following statement in a news release.

We hope the lawsuit will induce a pause while additional analysis is performed, providing legislators time to review the over $1 billion cost of the gondola project. https://ksltv.com/567099/utahns-react-to-gondola-decision-for-little-cottonwood-canyon-transit-solution/

The plaintiffs claim Little Cottonwood Canyon would be “irreparably damaged by a hasty decision on focused only on traffic congestion rather than on protecting the interests of all Utah citizens and canyon users.”

With the lawsuit, Heimark said they expect it will create time for Utah lawmakers to other cheaper solutions.

The plaintiffs suggest several other options. Those solutions include:

Returning public bus service to at least the levels of 2019.

Testing the effectiveness of electric bus technology and service to satisfy

demand.

demand. Making advance reserved parking required.

Ensuring the mandatory traction laws for LCC are enforced from November 1 to May 1.

Testing selected lane closures for private vehicles during peak traffic hours; to reduce the transit time of buses and micro-transit vehicles;

Promote carpooling by installing tolling infrastructure.

Compare the cost and effectiveness of modern Remote Control Avalanche

equipment to the proposed installation of snow sheds.

The plaintiffs will be holding a news conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss this lawsuit further.

Late Monday night, UDOT issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit.

We have not seen the details of the legal challenge and will review it when we have the information”