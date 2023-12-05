Logan police arrest man following a short pursuit in stolen vehicle

LOGAN — Logan police say a 35-year-old man is in custody following a short pursuit Monday afternoon.

In a news release, police say they were notified by Weber County dispatch asking for assistance in locating a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction. Weber County dispatch provided Logan authorities with a license plate number and vehicle description.

Based on technology inside the vehicle, it was located near 1800 S. 1300 West in Logan. Logan police were also notified of a weapon inside the vehicle.



A short time later, the vehicle was located and officers attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued.

According to the news release, the driver attempted to drive through a field field before getting stuck. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police say a perimeter was set up and officers could see the suspect in the field. Police efforts to get the suspect to turn himself in were unsuccessful. And with possibility of the suspect having a weapon, a police K-9 was used to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was treated by paramedics for injuries from the dog bite.

Police say a gun and illegal drugs were found outside the vehicle. The suspect has been identified as Dan Hedin Ropp, who has been booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and resisting arrest and possession of a stolen firearm.