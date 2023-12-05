TRAFFIC: Delays in Big Cottonwood Canyon from multi-vehicle crash

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — A multiple-vehicle crash blocked traffic on state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash, but the Utah Department of Transportation said both lanes are impacted and to expect travel delays as they work to clear the crash.

The crash occurred near Laurel Pines at milepost nine.

The Utah Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays in both directions.