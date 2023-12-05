On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bronco Mendenhall Reportedly Near Return To College Football Coaching

Dec 5, 2023, 1:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall is reportedly getting back into the game of college football head coaching.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the New Mexico Lobos are targeting Mendenhall. Thamel added, “A deal is expected to come together in the near future.”

In New Mexico, Mendenhall coached as the defensive coordinator before joining the BYU football program in the same role in 2003.

Then, after two years as the defensive coordinator at BYU, Mendenhall became BYU’s head coach in 2005.

Mendenhall has 17 years of head coach experience in his background. He was at BYU from 2005-2015, where he won 99 games, becoming the second-winningest coach in BYU football history.

Bronco Mendenhall career path

Eight years ago, he left BYU for the head coach position at Virginia. Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to three bowl games during his tenure in Charlottesville. The highlight was in 2019 when he led the Hoos to an ACC Coastal division title and an appearance in the Orange Bowl.

After the 2021 regular season, Mendenhall announced that he was stepping down and was heading into retirement.

Mendenhall has been retired for the past football seasons. But throughout his time away from the game, he’s shown an interest in getting back into coaching.

He launched a podcast called “HeadCoachU,” where he interviews current and former coaches in college football.

If the deal moves forward without any hang-up, Mendenhall inherits a New Mexico program that hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2016.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

Broncos offensive lineman and former Ute Garett Bolles spends his off time mentoring juveniles in the justice system.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Denied Deivon Smith’s Eligibility Waiver, Utah Set To Appeal

Utah guard Deivon Smith received some bad news regarding an eligibility waiver after he transferred to the Utes from Georgia Tech.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pundits Rave About Packers QB Jordan Love After Win Over Chiefs

Sports pundits praised former USU QB Jordan Love after he led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets HC Robert Saleh Addresses Reports On Zach Wilson’s Willingness To Play

Robert Saleh answered questions about Zach Wilson following reports that said the QB was "reluctant" to start again for the team.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up In AP Top 25

The Utah Utes women’s basketball team moved up in the latest AP Top 25 after handling business against Carroll College and BYU last week.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raw Utah State Cooks Up Potato Bowl-Worthy Season

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl-bound Utah State's up and down season has led to questions about the ingredients at times.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Bronco Mendenhall Reportedly Near Return To College Football Coaching