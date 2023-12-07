Body camera footage shows man arrested, later charged for pointing toy gun at officers

Editors note: This footage was censored for viewership, but still contains sensitive events. Viewer discretion is advised.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Body camera footage was obtained by KSL TV on Tuesday detailing the arrest of Sven Oakeson on Oct. 23. The footage shows Oakeson pointing a toy gun at officers and fighting their detaining efforts.

Sven Oakeson had been taken into custody by Cottonwood Heights Police Department and charged with multiple misdemeanors. On Nov. 3, his charges were raised to include two felony charges and three misdemeanors.

Toy gun ambiguity

It was originally reported, according to court documents, that Oakeson, 27, had been walking with a “large gun.” Complaints said he had been pointing it at vehicles in the area of 2300 East and 6600 South.

An arresting court document stated that the gun Oakeson aimed at the arresting officer was determined to be a toy after the encounter.

“Oakeson was taken to the ground and during the struggle, Oakeson punched [first officer] in the face and kicked [second officer] in the back. Oakeson was arrested and in a subsequent search was found in possession of lab-tested positive for marijuana. The gun was then determined to be a realistic-looking toy gun,” the document said.

A second court document provides a statement from the arresting officer who said he knew it was a toy gun from the phone call reports.

“I responded to a complaint at approximately 2300 E 6600 S on a male headed southbound on 2300 East who had been pretending to shoot passerby vehicles with a toy gun,” the second arresting document said.

Footage details

According to the body camera footage, the toy gun is shown from the beginning of the officer’s encounter with Oakeson.

The officer asks him to drop the weapon and put it on the ground, recognizing moments later that it was a toy gun. The toy was white, blue, and orange in color.

Oakeson told the officer he was just practicing and the officer asked him to put the toy gun down. Oakeson then told the officer that he’d do so if the officer would also put his gun down, which was not drawn.

“I don’t have mine out like you. I can see it’s a toy gun, but,” the officer said. “Come over here with me.”

Oakeson then proceeded to back away from the officer, stopping for a few moments to give the officer the information he was asking for.

When asked his name, Oakeson first answered “Satan.” The officer asked again and Oakeson relented his information to the officer, though apparently giving the wrong information about his age.

Oakeson became agitated as the officer then relayed the information to his radio.

“It’s my dispatcher,” the officer said.

The officer then begins to tell Oakeson about the complaints they received and asks if it’s true. Oakeson then admitted to aiming the toy gun at the police vehicle when the officer arrived.

Oakeson continued to back away down the street as the officer followed him, saying he was “free to go.” The officer said he was not free to go, and asked him to stop walking.

Eventually, Oakeson pulled the toy gun back out, aiming it at the officer. The officer then physically interacts with Oakeson, and a backup officer is heard entering the scene.

The body camera then falls to the ground, blocking the lens from capturing the assault. Audio can be heard of the two officers detaining Oakeson, and one of them stated, “he just punched me.”

Once the officers managed to get Oakeson on the ground and the body camera back on, multiple other officers joined the scene and they began cuffing Oakeson on both hands and feet while he lay on the ground.

Later, a medical team comes to check Oakeson’s vitals because the arresting officer observed blood on one of Oakeson’s hands. Oakeson remained vocal, constantly shouting profanities at the officers while on the ground.

Later into the video, an officer puts a spit sock over his face, telling Oakeson it’s “like pantyhose.” Another officer tells him it’s because Oakeson was putting his face in the grass while on the ground.

Soon after, officers bring Oakeson to his feet and put him in a police truck.

The video continues because later Oakeson attempted to free himself from the vehicle and officers took extra measures to keep him inside the truck.

Throughout the video, Oakeson mentions ghosts, and seems to be talking to other people not there, referring to “the boys.”

Raised charges

Oakeson’s initial charges included assault on a peace officer or military SVC member in uniform, a Class A misdemeanor; interference with a peace officer, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Nov. 3rd, court documents show that his first assault charges have now been increased to two counts of assault on a peace officer/military with the use of a dangerous weapon — second-degree felonies. An additional charge was added for disorderly conduct which is a Class C misdemeanor.

Michael Houck contributed to this report.