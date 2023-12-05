Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

DENVER – Broncos offensive lineman and former Utah Ute Garett Bolles spends his off time mentoring juveniles who have found themselves in the justice system.

Bolles goes on mentorship visits multiple times a month to youth probation courts and detenition facilities in the Denver area.

“I do this because I genuinely love & care for these kids. I know they said that I help them, but they help me.”@gbolles72 has mentored 100+ youth as they navigate the juvenile justice system — so we had them write a letter to surprise him with his #WPMOY news.#WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/yMDdd0bNFr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 5, 2023

During one of his recent visits, Bolles received news that he was the Broncos nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“It means the world to me,” Bolles said. “I do this because I genuinely love & care for these kids. I know they said that I help them, but they help me. They give me that fight every single day to go out there on the football field and live my dream.”

Bolles had his own troubles as a kid. He was kicked out of his families home and was able to start anew in a new family and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We’re proud to announce that @gbolles72 is our 2023 #WPMOY nominee. Retweet to join us in congratulating Garett on this tremendous honor!#WPMOYChallenge + Bolles pic.twitter.com/3AcZQOiYIv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 5, 2023

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is given to the NFL player that best demonstrates a devotion to philanthropy and community impact.

Each team nominates one player to be considered for the award.

“I’m beyond grateful. I’m beyond honored to be in this situation where I’m at right now,” Bolles said.

About Garett Bolles

Prior to his time in the NFL, Bolles was a standout player at Westlake High, Snow College, and the University of Utah.

In 2017, the Broncos selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Before the 2020 season, the former Ute signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos. Bolles’ deal was worth nearly $70 million. Following some early struggles with penalties to start his NFL career, Bolles has become a star offensive lineman for the Broncos.

Prior to the 2023 season, Bolles had only missed four games during his NFL career.

