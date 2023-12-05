On the Site:
Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

Dec 5, 2023, 2:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – Broncos offensive lineman and former Utah Ute Garett Bolles spends his off time mentoring juveniles who have found themselves in the justice system.

Bolles goes on mentorship visits multiple times a month to youth probation courts and detenition facilities in the Denver area.

During one of his recent visits, Bolles received news that he was the Broncos nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“It means the world to me,” Bolles said. “I do this because I genuinely love & care for these kids. I know they said that I help them, but they help me. They give me that fight every single day to go out there on the football field and live my dream.”

Bolles had his own troubles as a kid. He was kicked out of his families home and was able to start anew in a new family and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is given to the NFL player that best demonstrates a devotion to philanthropy and community impact.

Each team nominates one player to be considered for the award.

“I’m beyond grateful. I’m beyond honored to be in this situation where I’m at right now,” Bolles said.

About Garett Bolles

Prior to his time in the NFL, Bolles was a standout player at Westlake High, Snow College, and the University of Utah.

In 2017, the Broncos selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Before the 2020 season, the former Ute signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos. Bolles’ deal was worth nearly $70 million. Following some early struggles with penalties to start his NFL career, Bolles has become a star offensive lineman for the Broncos.

Prior to the 2023 season, Bolles had only missed four games during his NFL career.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

