On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

10 Utah Football Athletes Receive All-Pac-12 Honors

Dec 5, 2023, 3:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a rough go in 2023, Utah football had 10 athletes receive All-Pac-12 Honors. This is the last round of all-conference football athletes in Pac-12 history as it will cease to exist in 2024.

The were hopeful to go back for a third-straight Pac-12 Title in 2023, but injuries had a very different idea. Instead, Utah battled to an 8-4 regular season record and bowl eligibility- not a small feat considering the list of walking-wounded.

As a result, lots of athletes had to step up for Utah with several of them making the Pac-12 All-Conference cut for the year.

1st Team Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

Utah had three athletes make the first-team all-conference for the Pac-12:

  • Safety/Offensive Weapon Hybrid Sione Vaki
  • Defensive End Jonah Elliss
  • Punter Jack Bouwmeester

2nd Team Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

The Utes had four athletes named to the Pac-12’s second-team for the 2023 season.

  • Offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea
  • Linebacker Karene Reid
  • Safety Cole Bishop
  • Defensive Lineman Junior Tafuna

Honorable Mention Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

Finally, Utah football placed three more athletes in the Pac-12’s honorable mention category.

  • Offensive lineman Michael Mokofisi
  • Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn
  • Offensive Lineman Keaton Bills

Viva Las Vegas

Utah football will be heading to Las Vegas for the third year in a row, but this time for their bowl game.

The Utes will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, December 23rd at 5:30 pm MT at Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The game will be televised on ABC.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Utah has made the trip to Las Vegas the past two-seasons for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, it has been a while since the Utes played in the Las Vegas Bowl. (2015 against BYU.)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can The Jazz Still Make The Playoffs?

The Utah Jazz are off to a slower start to the 2023-24 season than many had expected, begging the question, can they still make the playoffs?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kuzma Praises Keyonte George, Names Favorite Jazz Players

Former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma hosted a Q&A on social media on Tuesday and answered multiple questions about the Utah Jazz.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

Broncos offensive lineman and former Ute Garett Bolles spends his off time mentoring juveniles in the justice system.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronco Mendenhall Reportedly Near Return To College Football Coaching

Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall is getting back in the game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Denied Deivon Smith’s Eligibility Waiver, Utah Set To Appeal

Utah guard Deivon Smith received some bad news regarding an eligibility waiver after he transferred to the Utes from Georgia Tech.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pundits Rave About Packers QB Jordan Love After Win Over Chiefs

Sports pundits praised former USU QB Jordan Love after he led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

10 Utah Football Athletes Receive All-Pac-12 Honors