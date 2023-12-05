10 Utah Football Athletes Receive All-Pac-12 Honors

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a rough go in 2023, Utah football had 10 athletes receive All-Pac-12 Honors. This is the last round of all-conference football athletes in Pac-12 history as it will cease to exist in 2024.

The were hopeful to go back for a third-straight Pac-12 Title in 2023, but injuries had a very different idea. Instead, Utah battled to an 8-4 regular season record and bowl eligibility- not a small feat considering the list of walking-wounded.

As a result, lots of athletes had to step up for Utah with several of them making the Pac-12 All-Conference cut for the year.

1st Team Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

Utah had three athletes make the first-team all-conference for the Pac-12:

Safety/Offensive Weapon Hybrid Sione Vaki

Defensive End Jonah Elliss

Punter Jack Bouwmeester

2nd Team Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

The Utes had four athletes named to the Pac-12’s second-team for the 2023 season.

Offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea

Linebacker Karene Reid

Safety Cole Bishop

Defensive Lineman Junior Tafuna

Honorable Mention Pac-12 All-Conference Utes

Finally, Utah football placed three more athletes in the Pac-12’s honorable mention category.

Offensive lineman Michael Mokofisi

Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn

Offensive Lineman Keaton Bills

Viva Las Vegas

Utah football will be heading to Las Vegas for the third year in a row, but this time for their bowl game.

The Utes will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, December 23rd at 5:30 pm MT at Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The game will be televised on ABC.

While Utah has made the trip to Las Vegas the past two-seasons for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, it has been a while since the Utes played in the Las Vegas Bowl. (2015 against BYU.)

