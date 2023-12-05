Twin brothers arrested, accused of shooting at Salt Lake neighbor

SALT LAKE CITY — Two twin brothers have been arrested and accused of shooting at their neighbor.

Carlos Navarro and Raul Navarro, both 27, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of aggravated assault and three counts of shooting at another person.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, Salt Lake police received several 911 calls from residents saying they heard four to five shots fired in the area of 1400 West and 800 South and an SUV was chasing another car. Two witnesses said one of the twin brothers was chasing a man with a bat, while the other got into the SUV and started driving after the victim, according to a police booking affidavit.

“They then received a call from the victim who told them that he was being shot at. They noted that they could also hear gunshots in the distance,” the affidavit states. “Several Salt Lake City police officers responded to the 911 call. They located a fired bullet on the road in the area of where the shooting took place. The bullet appeared to have impacted something.”

Police located the 44-year-old victim’s vehicle and reported finding a bullet fragment inside the car. At least three bullet holes were also found in the rear of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

“The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a bullet ricochet. Paramedics treated and released the man on scene,” Salt Lake police said Tuesday. “The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.”

The Navarro brothers were arrested by the department’s SWAT team near 1400 W. Arapahoe Ave.

“During a search of the home, officers found two firearms, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia,” police said.