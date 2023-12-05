Kuzma Praises Keyonte George, Names Favorite Jazz Players

SALT LAKE CITY – Former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma hosted an impromptu Q&A on social media Tuesday and answered multiple questions about the Utah Jazz.

The Washington Wizards forward sent an X calling for questions and received more than two thousand responses over the course of three hours.

Here’s what Kuzma had to say about the Jazz.

Kyle Kuzma Discusses Utah Jazz

Keyonte George from Utah nice

Jaime Jaquez nice

I really like how Jalen green been playing this year https://t.co/QwjBpejGsY — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 5, 2023

Kuzma was asked which young players, outside of his Wizards teammates, had caught his eye this season.

The top name on Kuzma’s list was Jazz rookie Keyonte George.

George was pushed into the Jazz’s starting lineup in early November and has had several strong outings since the move.

The Baylor product is averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 12 starts, but has struggled to shoot the ball connecting on just 32 percent from the floor and 30 percent of his three-point shots.

Kuzma Names Favorite Jazz Players Of All-Time

Kuzma was also asked about his favorite Jazz players of all time.

The seven-year NBA veteran spent three seasons at the University of Utah between 2014-17, providing an opportunity to grow familiar with the Jazz’s history.

Kuzma named Deron Williams and Andrei Kirilenko as his favorite Jazz players of all time, though neither played in Utah while the forward was in college.

Williams averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz over six seasons, while Kirilenko averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.4 steals over 10 seasons.

Both Williams and Kirilenko were named to the KSL Sports 50 Greatest Jazz Players Of All Time list.

Kuzma is having a career season with the Wizards. The former Utes is averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

