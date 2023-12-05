On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pregnant Texas woman asks a court to let her have an abortion under exceptions to state’s ban

Dec 5, 2023, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Women hold signs at rally supppo...

FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights, July 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. On Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, abortion advocates asked a judge to rewrite what they call misleading descriptions of several constitutional amendments on abortion rights that voters could see on Missouri’s 2024 ballot. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY PAUL J. WEBER ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis asked a court Tuesday to let her have an abortion, bringing what her attorneys say is the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

Texas is one of 13 states that ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Although Texas allows exceptions, doctors and women have argued in court this year that the state’s law is so restrictive and vaguely worded that physicians are fearful of providing abortions lest they face potential criminal charges.

FILE – Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin, Texas, May 14, 2022. On Monday, March 6, 2023, five women sued Texas over its abortion ban — saying they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives — in the latest legal fight back against state restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Kate Cox, 31, is 20 weeks pregnant and has been told by doctors that her baby is likely to be stillborn or live for a week at most, according to the lawsuit filed in Austin. The suit says doctors told her their “hands are tied” under Texas’ abortion ban.

“Kate Cox needs an abortion, and she needs it now,” the lawsuit reads.

Spokespersons for the Texas attorney general’s office, which has defended the ban in court, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Molly Duane, Cox’s lawyer and an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said Tuesday that a court has not yet scheduled a hearing but one could happen later this week.

The lawsuit was filed a week after the Texas Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications. That case is among the biggest ongoing challenges to abortion bans in the U.S., although a ruling from the all-Republican court may not come for months.

Cox, a mother of two, had cesarians with her previous pregnancies. She learned she was pregnant for a third time in August and was told weeks later that her baby was at a high risk for a condition known as trisomy 18, which has a very high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth and low survival rates, according to the lawsuit.

Doctors told Cox that if the baby’s heartbeat were to stop, inducing labor would carry a risk of a uterine rupture because of her prior cesarians, and that another cesarian at full term would would endanger her ability to carry another child.

“It is not a matter of if I will have to say goodbye to my baby, but when. I’m trying to do what is best for my baby and myself, but the state of Texas is making us both suffer,” Cox said in a statement.

In July, several Texas women gave emotional testimony about carrying babies they knew would not survive and doctors unable to offer abortions despite their spiraling conditions. A judge later ruled that Texas’ ban was too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications, but that decision was swiftly put on hold after the state appealed.

 

Post by @travisnelson78
View on Threads

 

Duane said Cox reached out last week after coming across news stories following the hearing at the state Supreme Court. The arguments were held on the same day that Cox received results of an amniocentesis that confirmed prior tests about her pregnancy.

“How many people are going through the exact same thing as Kate is right now but are not in a position to file a lawsuit?” Duane said in an interview. “I think that gives you a sense of the scale of the problem that we’re dealing with.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to rep...

KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after GOP senator ends blockade of nominees

The Senate in a single stroke has approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthslong blockade of nominations over a Pentagon abortion policy.

31 minutes ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in ...

Holmes Lybrand and Haley Talbot, CNN

House Speaker Johnson wants to blur January 6 footage to protect Capitol rioters

The Louisiana Republican said during a news conference that he wants to make sure rioters don’t get prosecuted.

53 minutes ago

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall, ...

Michael Houck

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files lawsuit against Utah for ‘unconstitutional early deadline’ practices

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed a federal lawsuit against Utah's state officials limiting his presidential bid on Monday.

3 hours ago

People gather on a pier after a woman was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas. Ma...

Abel Alvarado, CNN

Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say

A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday.

4 hours ago

David Shultz in a baseball hat and jeans sits on a semi truck with two boys...

Associated Press

Midwest mystery: Iowa man still missing, 2 weeks after semi with pigs was found on highway

David Schultz’s semi-truck was found two weeks ago on a rural highway in northwest Iowa, its trailer still filled with baby pigs he was transporting. Schultz’s wallet and phone were inside, and his jacket was on the side of the road.

4 hours ago

A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on J...

Tara Copp and Mari Yamaguchi

Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan

Air Force Special Operations Command said Tuesday it has identified the eight service members lost when their Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan last week and was now focused on recovering all of their bodies and the aircraft debris.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Pregnant Texas woman asks a court to let her have an abortion under exceptions to state’s ban