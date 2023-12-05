SLCPD investigating the theft of Pride flags as a hate crime

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for stealing several Pride flags.

According to a SLCPD news release, officers responded to the area of 1450 S. Main Street on early Monday morning for reports of multiple Pride flags missing. One homeowner reported having damage done to their fence.

Police say the thefts occurred overnight Sunday into Monday. Police are also asking homeowners to check their home security or doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything suspicious.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.