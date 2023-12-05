On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

SLCPD investigating the theft of Pride flags as a hate crime

Dec 5, 2023, 4:31 PM

Salt Lake City Police car...

FILE: Salt Lake City police are investigating the theft of several Pride flags early Monday morning. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for stealing several Pride flags.

According to a SLCPD news release, officers responded to the area of 1450 S. Main Street on early Monday morning for reports of multiple Pride flags missing. One homeowner reported having damage done to their fence.

Police say the thefts occurred overnight Sunday into Monday. Police are also asking homeowners to check their home security or doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything suspicious.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE: Salt Lake City Police patrol car (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Twin brothers arrested, accused of shooting at Salt Lake neighbor

Two twin brothers have been arrested and accused of shooting at their neighbor.

1 hour ago

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Ga...

Shawn Nottingham, CNN

Lawsuit alleges Brian Laundrie shared with his parents that Gabby Petito was ‘gone’

Brian Laundrie told his parents Gabby Petito was "gone" in a frantic phone call three weeks before her remains were discovered, according to an amended civil complaint.

6 hours ago

(FILE) Logan police arrested a man Monday afternoon following a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle....

Mark Jones

Logan police arrest man following a short pursuit in stolen vehicle

Logan police say a 35-year-old man is in custody following a short pursuit Monday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Neighbors are still picking up the pieces of a high-speed crash last Thursday that caused extensive...

Garna Mejia

Last week’s high-speed crash has neighbors trying to sort things out

Neighbors are still picking up the pieces of a high-speed crash last Thursday that caused extensive property damage in Salt Lake City's East Liberty Park neighborhood.

22 hours ago

Jerrid Joseph Powell, suspected of shooting to death three men, is expected to appear in court Mond...

Sara Smart and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Los Angeles man charged with murder in fatal shootings of 3 sleeping homeless men, DA says

A suspect has been charged in the Los Angeles shooting deaths of three homeless men and one other person at his home in San Dimas, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

1 day ago

Police lights...

Associated Press

Idaho officers kill man who fired at authorities during traffic stop, state police say

A 34-year-old man was shot by police and died at the scene in eastern Idaho, Idaho State police say,

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

SLCPD investigating the theft of Pride flags as a hate crime