On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’

Dec 5, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ROY BURTON AND CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of five people and two environmental nonprofits are suing the Utah Department of Transportation, seeking to halt the construction of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon that they say will scar the canyon while doing little to solve its traffic congestion.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, accuses UDOT of exceeding its authority and failing to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act by approving in July the construction of a gondola which is intended to ease traffic congestion during busy winter months when skiers flock to Little Cottonwood Canyon’s resorts.

The complaint was filed by two nonprofits, Friends of Alta and International Outdoor Recreation Asset Alliance, as well as Craig Heimark, Jeff Schmidt, Victoria Schmidt, Margaret Bourke and Kirk Nichols. Other groups have also said they are considering legal action against the gondola.

“We think this is a significant waste of taxpayer dollars as there are simpler and far cheaper commonsense solutions,” said Heimark, chairman of a coalition called Canyon Guard, during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

The lawsuit asks the federal court to set aside UDOT’s record of decision in selecting “Gondola Alternative B” by “seeking judicial review of UDOT’s arbitrary and capricious analysis and decision, including its failure to comply with the procedural and substantive requirements” of the National Environmental Policy Act, and barring UDOT from taking action on the gondola project until it has “fully complied” with the act.

UDOT chose the gondola alternative in July, in addition to other measures seeking to improve traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon during its busiest days. The gondola would be 8 miles long, making it the longest in the world, and deliver riders to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts when it is constructed.

The gondola is the third phase of a tiered plan to handle traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The first phase features increased bus service and tolling, while the second phase calls for a project to widen and improve Wasatch Boulevard and add new snow sheds for avalanche safety.

The plaintiffs say they want to pause the entire three-phase process, allowing for more time to review the environmental impacts and for state lawmakers to review the cost of the project.

The lawsuit cites the gondola’s estimated price tag of over $725 million (not including operating expenses), the potential cost to users, as well as its impact on the canyon’s watershed and wildlife.

“Construction of the gondola will result in over 20 towers that are over 175 feet in height. That will severely change the landscape,” Heimark said.

The lawsuit also questions whether any improvement in traffic would be significant or if it would only save “a few minutes of transport time for the average winter visitor to the canyon.” The plaintiffs also wrote that they believe the gondola’s public value is “marginal at best.”

State transportation officials are currently reviewing the lawsuit’s details, according to UDOT spokesman John Gleason. However, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that the state is “very confident” about how the Little Cottonwood Canyon planning process played out.

UDOT’s decision came after it launched a study in 2020 that sought to reduce 30% of the vehicles that use the canyon. It received about 50,000 public comments over the past few years, the most the agency has ever received for a project.

“We look forward to having (our) day in court to discuss what happened in that planning process,” the governor said on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the legal challenge will affect any of the gondola’s timeline, as the second and third phases are not currently funded. A plan that the Wasatch Front Regional Council passed earlier this year indicated that a gondola may not be implemented until the 2040s.

The lawsuit could, however, delay the implementation of the project’s first phase, Gleason said. UDOT is currently gearing up to increase bus service and add new tolling by the start of the 2025-2026 season, but that could be something decided by the courts.

“At this time, we do not know the full impact the legal challenge will have on our implementation of improvements such as bus service and tolling,” Gleason said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to assess potential schedule impacts to Phase 1 as we work through the legal process.”

Contributing: Shara Park, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

A glimpse of the avalanches up Little Cottonwood Canyon in 2023. (Chris Williams)...

Shelby Lofton

Experts prepare outdoor enthusiasts for avalanche rescue as dangerous conditions persist

Northern Utah's mountains are under a high avalanche danger warning, including closing parts of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

8 hours ago

Avalanche Awareness Week is coming at a critical time after some areas in the mountains of Utah got...

Dan Rascon

Avalanche Awareness Week provides training for those going into the backcountry

Avalanche Awareness Week is coming at a critical time after some areas in the mountains of Utah got more than 4 feet of new snow as a result of the weekend storm.

1 day ago

Search and rescue crews lifting the man to the top of the cliff. (Grand County Sheriff's Search and...

Michael Houck

BASE jumper hauled from 200 foot cliff face after landing incorrectly near Moab

A 33-year-old man needed rescuing after a BASE-jumping accident near Moab on Nov. 29. 

1 day ago

Skiers on the lift at Snowbird on Sunday before it closed for the day. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Avalanche risk high in northern Utah, winter storm delays some ski resorts

A weekend winter storm that brought heavy snow to the mountains along the Wasatch Front also led to high avalanche risk warnings across northern Utah.

2 days ago

A Utah high school team is making history in the sports world. Herriman High School's boys cross co...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s part of the Utah pride’: Herriman High School boys cross-country team wins national title

A Utah high school team is making history in the sports world. Herriman High School's boys cross country team won the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland Saturday.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Beaver Mountain welcomes storm as it prepares for winter season

At Beaver Mountain, workers and preseason skiers and snowboarders are anticipating heavy snowfall this weekend.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’