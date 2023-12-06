Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

LAYTON — A mother and her two children were hospitalized after being pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Chris Crowder, associate pastor and CEO of Layton Christian Academy, tells KSL TV that a driver of a vehicle was blinded by the sun just moments before the incident occurred. The mother, who is an employee of the school, had just picked up the two children and were walking out.

A pastor gathered a group of boys to life the vehicle.

All three individuals were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated later.