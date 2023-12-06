On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

Dec 5, 2023, 8:16 PM

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A mother and her two children were hospitalized after being pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Chris Crowder, associate pastor and CEO of Layton Christian Academy, tells KSL TV that a driver of a vehicle was blinded by the sun just moments before the incident occurred. The mother, who is an employee of the school, had just picked up the two children and were walking out.

A pastor gathered a group of boys to life the vehicle.

All three individuals were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated later. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital was charged Tuesday with aggravated child abuse involving a 1-month...

Pat Reavy

Nurse arrested, charged with injuring 1-month-old at Provo hospital

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital has been arrested and charged with being too rough with an infant under his care.

3 hours ago

Gondola rendering...

Roy Burton and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’

A group of individuals and two environmental nonprofits are suing the Utah Department of Transportation to try and halt the construction of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

4 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcas...

Lindsay Aerts

Governor’s budget asks for childcare funding

The ask is for $5 million to create more childcare centers, and $4.7 million to expand the child tax credit up to age 5.

4 hours ago

Wendover, Utah, is one of six towns being considered as the new home for the National Championship ...

Alex Cabrero

National air show considering Wendover as future site, money needed for repairs

Wendover, Utah, is one of six towns being considered as the new home for the National Championship Air Races, but money is needed for repairs.

4 hours ago

13-year-old Kaisley Raybourne, who was hit by a car. (Courtesy: Raybourne family)...

Shelby Lofton

Unified police search for hit-and-run driver who hit Magna teen

Unified police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a 13-year-old and fleeing from the scene early Tuesday morning.

4 hours ago

...

Garna Mejia and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Police: two men deported multiple times arrested again on drug charges

Two men were arrested after Cottonwood Heights Police confiscated thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs Monday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton