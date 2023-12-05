Utah Valley Basketball Defeats In-State Rival Weber State Wildcats
Dec 5, 2023, 8:29 PM
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball team defeated the Weber State Wildcats, 70-54, to improve to 6-3 on the season.
The Wolverines shot over 50% from the field and three while holding the Wildcats to 35% from the floor and 30% from deep.
FINAL
First Half
Weber State struck first in the UCCU Center and would go on to hold a lead for the majority of the first half.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell nailed a three to start the game and give UVU a one-point lead.
The Wildcats got everyone involved early on. Alex Tew threw down a dunk off of a drop step in the opening minutes.
Steven Verplancken scored 8 straight from the outside to put Weber State up by six.
The Wolverines responded with a few jump shots of their own to close the gap.
The Wildcats were able to fend off multiple runs from UVU to stay in the lead.
But Weber State could only hold the Wolverines off for so long.
With five minutes left before halftime, Tanner Toolson made a layup to put Utah Valley up by one.
Stone-Carrawell continued to show off his scoring prowess with a transition dunk.
The Wolverines shot a staggering 57% from downtown in the first half.
Efficient scoring and tough defense led to a 6-point lead for UVU going into the break.
Second Half
The Wildcats had some work to do if they hoped to pull out a road win.
They got right to work with two quick buckets to make it a one-score game.
Utah Valley stepped on the gas with their lead in jeopardy. K’mani Doughty and Jaden McClanahan found the bottom of the net on back-to-back possessions to put UVU back up by 7.
The Wildcats would fight back once again and close the lead to two with three makes in the paint from Dillon Jones.
Utah Valley responded with a 14-2 run to take the first double-digit lead of the contest.
The rest of the game was all UVU. Weber State was only able to put up 9 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation.
Stone-Carrawell led the Wolverines in scoring with 19. Jones put up 13 for Weber State.
Utah Valley beat Weber State by 16, 70-54.
