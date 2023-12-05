Utah Men’s Basketball Handles Business At Home Against Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are back in the Huntsman Center this week starting with their game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds Tuesday night.

The Utes got off to a hot start in the first half, but SUU closed the gap a bit at the half. Utah still went into the locker room with the lead, 47-40. The Utes toughed out the night posting an 88-86 advantage over the Thunderbirds at home in the Huntsman.

Utah will be back on Saturday, December 9 hosting a big one against their in-state rivals, the BYU Cougars. That game will tip-off at 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Men Stats Leaders Vs. SUU

Scoring Leader: Keba Keita– 23 points

Rebound Leader: Ben Carlson – 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Rollie Worster– 11 assists

Keita had a career night going 11-12 from the paint, and 1-3 from the line to earn his team high 23 points. Keita was also good for eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Gabe Madsen came in second for the night in scoring with 19 points going 7-16 from the field, 2-6 from the three and 3-4 from the line.

Ben Carlson had a career-high night coming in third in scoring with 15 points going 6-8 from the field, 1-3 from the three and 2-2 from the line while earning a double-double with his team-high 10 rebounds.

Rollie Worster rounded out the double-digit crew and earned also earned a double-double with 12 points going 3-8 from the field and 6-7 from the line in addition to his team-leading 11 assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. SUU

The Utes were 54% from the field, 29% from the three, and 71% from the line shooting against Southern Utah.

Utah collected 35 team rebounds, 22 assists, four blocks, and eight steals against the Thunderbirds while also being opportunistic adding 11 points off of 13 SUU turnovers.

