Parents voice concern over recommended school closures in the Salt Lake City School District

SALT LAKE CITY –– The Salt Lake City School District recommended closing four elementary schools last month.

The recommendation came after months of studying which schools should be on the chopping block.

But, despite there being 27 elementary schools in Salt Lake City School District, the study only included seven. And, just before Thanksgiving, the district told the board they should close Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson and Riley.

At West High School on Tuesday night, 50 parents took to the microphone to voice their concerns over the recommended closures. Most of the responses were based on Hawthorne and Mary W. Jackson.

This hearing was the only time where there was unlimited time to hear comments, which lasted about two hours.

Yandary Chatwin, spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District, says despite the months of previous study, a final decision on school closures has yet to be made.

“The information community members are sharing is valuable,” Chatwin said. “We can look at data all day long, but personal experiences will make a difference in this process.”

The board is expected to make a final decision as soon as Jan. 9, 2024.