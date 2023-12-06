On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family members remember Utah Air Force major killed in Osprey crash

Dec 5, 2023, 11:15 PM | Updated: 11:18 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Family members on Tuesday were remembering an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash off of southwestern Japan.

The crash on Nov. 29 killed eight crew members, including 36-year-old Major Eric Velazquez Spendlove, D.O., F.S., Special Operations Physician, 353rd Special Operations Wing.

Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan

Spendlove was an “amazing” husband and father who worked hard to be where he was, according to his family.

“His wife, his kids were his world,” sister Monica Murset told KSL TV.

Spendlove left behind his wife, Chelsea, and four children — 13-year-old Ara, 6-year-old Abigail, 4-year-old Adaline and 1-year-old Aerik.

Murset said other family was with Spendlove’s widow and children offering whatever support they could.

“My sister-in-law, as you can imagine, is just barely hanging on,” Murset said.

Brother-in-law Tyler Murset said Spendlove had always been a “man of adventure.”

“When he decided to go into the Special Forces as a doctor — a flight surgeon — we were worried,” the brother-in-law said.

Monica Murset said the Air Force was a way for Spendlove to make his dreams more feasible by helping with medical school expenses.

Nobody could have predicted the crash that cut his life short.

“He went out doing what he loved,” Tyler Murset said.

The Mursets said the plan was eventually to bring Spendlove’s wife and children back to St. George.

Family members set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral, burial and relocation expenses.

“We just want him to be remembered as a hard worker, a man of his family, a man of faith and a man of his community,” Tyler Murset said. “This is going to have a ripple effect for many, many years.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

At a meeting Tuesday night at West High School, roughly 50 parents voiced their concerns over the r...

Debbie Worthen

Parents voice concern over recommended school closures in the Salt Lake City School District

At West High School on Tuesday night, 50 parents took to the microphone to voice their concerns over the recommended closures. Most of the responses were based on Hawthorne and Mary W. Jackson.

4 hours ago

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofi...

Matt Gephardt Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps a Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get a roofing company to make a warranty repair

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

4 hours ago

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two child...

Dan Rascon

Dozens of teenagers come to the rescue of a mother and her two young children

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two children after they were hit and pinned underneath a vehicle.

4 hours ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

7 hours ago

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital was charged Tuesday with aggravated child abuse involving a 1-month...

Pat Reavy

Nurse arrested, charged with injuring 1-month-old at Provo hospital

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital has been arrested and charged with being too rough with an infant under his care.

8 hours ago

Gondola rendering...

Roy Burton and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’

A group of individuals and two environmental nonprofits are suing the Utah Department of Transportation to try and halt the construction of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Family members remember Utah Air Force major killed in Osprey crash