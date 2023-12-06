On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises some lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards

Dec 6, 2023, 1:08 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards to a few lucky Utah drivers!

Local News

Workers construct single-family homes in Saratoga Springs Nov. 14. Utah gained close to 56,000 new ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah gained another 56K residents in 2023. Here’s where they live

Utah's population growth is slowing down, but still, tens of thousands of people moved here in the past year, according to a new state population report.

3 hours ago

Family members on Tuesday were remembering an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash off of sout...

Andrew Adams

Family members remember Utah Air Force major killed in Osprey crash

Family members on Tuesday were remembering an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash off of southwestern Japan.

15 hours ago

At a meeting Tuesday night at West High School, roughly 50 parents voiced their concerns over the r...

Debbie Worthen

Parents voice concern over recommended school closures in the Salt Lake City School District

At West High School on Tuesday night, 50 parents took to the microphone to voice their concerns over the recommended closures. Most of the responses were based on Hawthorne and Mary W. Jackson.

15 hours ago

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofi...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get roofing company to make warranty repair

When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

15 hours ago

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two child...

Dan Rascon

Dozens of teenagers come to the rescue of a mother and her two young children

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two children after they were hit and pinned underneath a vehicle.

15 hours ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

18 hours ago

