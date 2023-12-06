On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning months after his ouster as House speaker

Dec 6, 2023, 9:39 AM

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meetin...

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. McCarthy says he's resigning from his congressional seat in California two months after his historic ouster as House speaker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL R. BLOOD, AP POLITICAL WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

It had taken McCarthy 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel.

Donald Trump, the former president who is the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race to challenge President Joe Biden, had complained about the chaos. “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves,” he asked on social media.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE: Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A....

Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer

Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

Norman Lear has died. The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.

3 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, ...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine’s person of the year

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

3 hours ago

FILE: Hollywood actors have reached a tentative agreement with the major film and television studio...

Ramishah Maruf and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Hollywood actors union ratifies new contract with studios

Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, have ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios and streamers, the union said on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden, here on June 1, sets off on a fundraising sprint Tuesday as he looks to tap in...

Kevin Liptak, David Wright and Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

Biden tells donors he’s ‘not sure I’d be running’ in 2024 if Trump wasn’t in the race

resident Joe Biden told Democratic donors Tuesday he wasn’t confident he’d be seeking another term if his predecessor Donald Trump wasn’t running for the White House.

14 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to rep...

KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after GOP senator ends blockade of nominees

The Senate in a single stroke has approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthslong blockade of nominations over a Pentagon abortion policy.

18 hours ago

Women hold signs at rally supppo...

PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

Pregnant Texas woman asks a court to let her have an abortion under exceptions to state’s ban

A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis is asking a court to let her have an abortion. Attorneys for 31-year-old Kate Cox say they believe the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin is the first of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

18 hours ago

