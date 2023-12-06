GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning months after his ouster as House speaker
Dec 6, 2023, 9:39 AM
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Dec 6, 2023, 9:39 AM
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Norman Lear has died. The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.
3 hours ago
Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.
3 hours ago
Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, have ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios and streamers, the union said on Tuesday.
13 hours ago
resident Joe Biden told Democratic donors Tuesday he wasn’t confident he’d be seeking another term if his predecessor Donald Trump wasn’t running for the White House.
14 hours ago
The Senate in a single stroke has approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthslong blockade of nominations over a Pentagon abortion policy.
18 hours ago
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis is asking a court to let her have an abortion. Attorneys for 31-year-old Kate Cox say they believe the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin is the first of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.
18 hours ago
