On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Named To CBS Sports All-America Team

Dec 6, 2023, 10:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss had an incredible 2023 season that has earned him a lot of accolades, the latest being named to the CBS Sports All-America team.

The legacy athlete (son of Utah great, Luther Elliss) has played in 35 career games for the Utes with 18 starts. Originally penciled in as a linebacker, Elliss switched to defensive end for the 2022 season and hasn’t looked back.

Unfortunately, an injury cut Elliss’ 2023 campaign short, but not before cementing himself as one of the best defensive ends in the country.

More About Utes DE Jonah Elliss

Elliss’ play in 2023 has not only earned him a spot on the CBS Sports All-America team, but finalist positions for the Lombardi Award, Lott Impact Trophy, and the Ted Hendricks Award. Additionally, Elliss was named third-team All-America from the College Football Network.

Elliss currently sits on 12 sacks for his 2023 season and ranks first in FBS in sacks per game (1.20) in his 10 total games played. Elliss also racked up 16 tackles for loss and ranks fourth in FBS in TFL per game at (1.6).

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 when former defensive end Bradlee Anae totaled 13 on the year. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Elliss has produced a whopping 37 total tackles this year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and came away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes: I Want To Finish It Out With My Guys

Utah QB Bryson Barnes put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal but intends to finish it out at the Las Vegas Bowl with his teammates first.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Embracing Return Of Utah Rivalry In Big 12 Conference

Tom Holmoe spoke with KSL Sports about the BYU/Utah rivalry coming to the Big 12 Conference.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Evansville

"It's fun," said Trevin Knell regarding the up-tempo offense that has helped BYU basketball stay undefeated.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Handles Business At Home Against Southern Utah

The Runnin’ Utes are back in the Huntsman Center this week starting with their game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds Tuesday night.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Defeats In-State Rival Weber State Wildcats

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball team defeated the Weber State Wildcats, 70-54, to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Wolverines shot over 50% from the field and three while holding the Wildcats to 35% from the floor and 30% from deep. FINAL WOLVERINE WIN✅#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/xHGG5wexMo — UVU Men’s […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Named To CBS Sports All-America Team