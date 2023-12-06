Utah gained another 56K residents in 2023. Here’s where they live

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s population growth is slowing down, but still, tens of thousands of people moved here in the past year, according to a new state population report.

Utah gained nearly 56,000 residents between July 1, 2022, and July 1 of this year, primarily through net migration, the Utah Population Committee published Wednesday in a University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report.

The past year’s growth is about 5,000 people fewer than what Utah gained in the same period between 2021 and 2022, as the state’s growth rate fell slightly from 1.7% in 2022 to 1.6% in 2023.

“These estimates reflect a slowing of the fast growth exhibited in the previous two years,” committee officials wrote.

The report also found all of Utah’s counties gained population in 2023, aside from Carbon and Wayne counties, though the committee estimates the two rural counties lost 102 residents combined, representing a decline of less than 1%.

Population growth trends

The state’s population committee estimates Utah gained about 31,558 residents through more people moving into than out of the state, known as net migration. It’s a slight decline from last year’s report but a continuation of a trend where net migration led the state’s growth.

This was also the primary population driver for 17 of Utah’s 29 counties.

Natural increase, the number of babies born over residents dying, accounted for the remaining 24,431; however, this rate increased for the first time in a decade, after it began to slide around 2008. The birth rate continued to slide by the halfway point in 2023, but researchers say there was a “sharp decline” of 10% in annual deaths, as the rate of COVID-19 deaths dropped.

Utah’s fastest-growing counties

Utah and Salt Lake counties, to no surprise, led in absolute growth. Utah County gained a little more than 22,000 residents, while Salt Lake County added close to 14,000. Combined, the two counties accounted for nearly ⅔ of the state’s growth in the past year.

Davis County, also along the Wasatch Front, added more than 5,000 residents to place third for growth, while Washington (4,578) and Iron (2,361) counties in southwest Utah rounded out the top five.

A few surprises emerged in terms of percentage growth, though. Piute County in south-central Utah and Daggett County in northeast Utah posted population upticks of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively, according to the report. But this is largely because it’s estimated that the state’s two least populated counties tacked on 113 residents combined.

Iron County (3.7%), last year’s percentage growth leader, placed third this year, while Utah and Rich counties each grew by 3.1% from 2022 to 2023. Rich County, the state’s third least-populated county, added 82 new residents.