Bryson Barnes: I Want To Finish It Out With My Guys

SALT LAKE CITY – Good-byes are never easy, but sometimes necessary. Earlier in the week Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal but intends to finish it out at the Las Vegas Bowl in a few weeks with his teammates first.

Barnes’ legend that he’s built with the Utes since 2020 really doesn’t need further introduction at this point. By now everyone is familiar with the plucky “Pig Farmer” from Milford, Utah who has stepped into some not-so-great situations for Utah over the years and just gone to work.

Barnes will do that one last time for his brothers on December 23 before looking for new opportunities to shine- a testament to his character and why he’s a beloved member of the team who will be sorely missed.

One Last Ride With The UBoyz

Barnes talked to the media about his decision to transfer, noting starter Cam Rising coming back and wanting to be able to start as the reason, while also being clear about his love for his teammates and not leaving them in a bad spot.

“I definitely want to finish it out with my guys,” Barnes said. “These are the dudes I’ve been with since day one and just because of my decision to leave- I’m not going to leave them hanging for a bowl game. I’m going to finish it out with them.”

Not every player who puts their name in the portal gets to stick around for post-season or is even allowed to stay, but Barnes’ situation is a bit of a unique one where everyone understands the decision and is happy he wants to stick it out for the last game of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“The conversation was there,” Barnes said. “It was kind of mutual ground. They kind of expected me to play in the game and I wanted to play as well so we’re on level ground.”

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham reiterated what Barnes said, noting the program’s gratitude for their 2023 QB1 and best wishes for him moving forward.

“He wants to finish what he started and also wants a chance to be a starting quarterback,” Whittingham said. “With Cam coming back- barring injury, that’s will not happen here and so we wish him all the best. He gave a ton to this program, earned his degree. He’s a guy we wish nothing but the best for and have a lot of gratitude for what he gave to the program and we’re grateful he’s playing one last game with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The gratitude appears to be mutual with Barnes saying he’s going to miss everything about the Utes but knows the relationships and memories will last a lifetime.

“I’m just going to miss it all,” Barnes said. “I mean, I’m playing this game for my guys. At the end of the day what I’m really going to remember is the relationships I’ve built and the friendships that I’ve made that are going to last forever. One day I might forget the football games, but the relationships? Those are going to stay on forever.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports