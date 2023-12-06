On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Dec 6, 2023, 1:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

The Jazz will be without several key pieces throughout the roster leaving room for the ninth-overall pick to make his NBA road debut.

The Mavericks meanwhile will be near full strength when they host the Jazz.

Jazz Have Lengthy Injury Report Against Mavericks

The Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Mavericks playing without several of the top rotation pieces in Dallas.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the second straight game.

Hendricks played his first extended minutes in the Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The rookie scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked two minutes while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-4 from the three-point line.

Mavericks Near Full Strength Against Jazz

The Mavericks should have most of their key faces in uniform when they host the Jazz.

Kyrie Irving (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) are both available after being listed as questionable on the Mavericks’ initial injury report.

Grant Williams (knee) remains questionable while Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (toe) are out.

After starting the season 8-2, Dallas is just 3-6 in their last nine games.

How To Watch Jazz And Mavericks

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

