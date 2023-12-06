Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award

SEATTLE – Seahawks linebacker and former Utah State Aggie Bobby Wagner was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday.

The Seahawks also nominated Wagner for the award back in 2019.

A difference maker on the field, in the locker room, and out in the community.@Bwagz is our nominee for the @NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EXtEdAswbB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2023

Wagner was drafted by Seattle in 2012 and played the first ten years of his career in the Pacific Northwest.

After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, Wagner returned to Seattle and immediately resumed his work in the community.

“Extremely humbled and blessed to be nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Wagner wrote on X.

The Seahawks are currently third in the NFC West with a record of 6-6.

In 12 games played this season, Wagner has recorded 116 tackles, three passes defended, and 2.5 sacks.

RELATED: Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

Earlier in 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like former USU LB Bobby Wagner nominated for Walter Payton award? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.