On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award

Dec 6, 2023, 2:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SEATTLE – Seahawks linebacker and former Utah State Aggie Bobby Wagner was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday.

The Seahawks also nominated Wagner for the award back in 2019.

Wagner was drafted by Seattle in 2012 and played the first ten years of his career in the Pacific Northwest.

After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, Wagner returned to Seattle and immediately resumed his work in the community.

“Extremely humbled and blessed to be nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Wagner wrote on X.

The Seahawks are currently third in the NFC West with a record of 6-6.

In 12 games played this season, Wagner has recorded 116 tackles, three passes defended, and 2.5 sacks.

RELATED: Former Ute Garett Bolles Speaks On Mentoring Youth In Juvenile Justice System

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

Earlier in 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like former USU LB Bobby Wagner nominated for Walter Payton award? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: “He’s Fired Up”

After the Jets announced that Zach Wilson will start in week 14, head coach Robert Saleh showed his belief in the former BYU quarterback.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Freshman Wide Receiver Mikey Matthews Hits Transfer Portal

After one season with the Utes, wide receiver Mikey Matthews has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes: I Want To Finish It Out With My Guys

Utah QB Bryson Barnes put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal but intends to finish it out at the Las Vegas Bowl with his teammates first.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Named To CBS Sports All-America Team

Utah DE Jonah Elliss had an incredible 2023 season that earned him a lot of accolades, including being named CBS Sports All-America.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Embracing Return Of Utah Rivalry In Big 12 Conference

Tom Holmoe spoke with KSL Sports about the BYU/Utah rivalry coming to the Big 12 Conference.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award