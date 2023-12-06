On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Freshman Wide Receiver Mikey Matthews Hits Transfer Portal

Dec 6, 2023, 3:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After one season with the Utes, wide receiver Mikey Matthews has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

This may be the most surprising name to hit the portal for Utah so far as Matthews becomes the Utes’ 13th player looking for a new home in this transfer portal in the winter cycle.

Matthews proved to be an electric force early on in the Utes’ 2023 season, but his production tapered off later on. Still, Matthews has all the tools to be a successful wideout in college which makes this transfer sting more for Utah than some of the others even though the Utes will also likely be fine when all is said and done.

Mikey Matthew’s Freshman Season At Utah

Matthews played in all 12 of Utah’s 2023 regular season games with six starts.

Matthews hauled in 29 catches for 261 yards, rushed once for four yards, 15 kick returns for 309 yards and 17 punt returns for 75 yards. The freshman did not record a touchdown in his debut college season.

Matthews had career high games against Cal (seven receptions for 53 yards) and USC (117 all-purpose yards).

Matthews was a four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

