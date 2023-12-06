On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: “He’s Fired Up”

Dec 6, 2023, 3:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK – After the Jets announced that Zach Wilson will be the starter going into week 14, head coach Robert Saleh showed his belief in the former BYU quarterback.

Saleh said that he feels Wilson gives the team the best chance to win.

Wilson was benched in week 12 for Tim Boyle.

New York played even worse with Boyle at the helm. They went 0-2 and were outscored 47-21 in the back-to-back losses.

“Zach (Wilson) gives us our best chance to win,” Saleh said. “We’re giving him another opportunity to go prove that. He’s fired up. He came into my office, he wants the ball and he’s excited about getting this opportunity to finish the season.”

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a record of 4-8.

In 10 games played this season, Wilson has posted 1,944 yards with six touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Freshman Wide Receiver Mikey Matthews Hits Transfer Portal

After one season with the Utes, wide receiver Mikey Matthews has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award

Seahawks linebacker and former Utah State Aggie Bobby Wagner was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes: I Want To Finish It Out With My Guys

Utah QB Bryson Barnes put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal but intends to finish it out at the Las Vegas Bowl with his teammates first.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Named To CBS Sports All-America Team

Utah DE Jonah Elliss had an incredible 2023 season that earned him a lot of accolades, including being named CBS Sports All-America.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Embracing Return Of Utah Rivalry In Big 12 Conference

Tom Holmoe spoke with KSL Sports about the BYU/Utah rivalry coming to the Big 12 Conference.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: “He’s Fired Up”