Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: “He’s Fired Up”

NEW YORK – After the Jets announced that Zach Wilson will be the starter going into week 14, head coach Robert Saleh showed his belief in the former BYU quarterback.

Saleh said that he feels Wilson gives the team the best chance to win.

“He’s fired up.” Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/8aD2ggbZft — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

Wilson was benched in week 12 for Tim Boyle.

New York played even worse with Boyle at the helm. They went 0-2 and were outscored 47-21 in the back-to-back losses.

“Zach (Wilson) gives us our best chance to win,” Saleh said. “We’re giving him another opportunity to go prove that. He’s fired up. He came into my office, he wants the ball and he’s excited about getting this opportunity to finish the season.”

Coach Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Houston pic.twitter.com/xKgvQukgMO — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a record of 4-8.

In 10 games played this season, Wilson has posted 1,944 yards with six touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

