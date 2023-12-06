Jazz Notes Grades: Utah Continues To Be Plagued By Inconsistency

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz went 1-2 last week as highs and lows continue to tell the story of the 2023-2024 season just 20 games in.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

For the second week in a row, the development of the young core outshined everything else for the Jazz.

Keyonte George continued to grow as the starter and Taylor Hendricks got his first significant NBA minutes.

However, outside of the rookie and sophomore players, there wasn’t a lot going for the Jazz last week.

The loss to Memphis was an ugly one. The first half against Minnesota didn’t look bad but it fell apart after halftime and Utah lost by double-digits.

The win over Portland was definitely fun but the level of competition has to be considered.

The win balanced out the losses as the Jazz were given a C for Fun Factor.

Utah currently holds the 12th seed in the West with a record of 7-13.

The Jazz could potentially climb up the standings this week as they face three West teams who are currently above them.

KSL Sports

