Making farm work a lot easier with the use of a drone

“Was going to get a ground rig on here, use the drills,” Douglas said. “But because of the mud and the rocks, it was taking me forever.”

Devin Rose, owner of the D&C Drones, says the drones are spreading about 50-pound bags of seed, and can easily carry more than twice that weight.

“Farmers can sit here and just help load the seed rather than spend time, you know, burning fuel in a tractor,” Rose said.

Rose has been working with drones for most of his life.

“I started building drones when I was younger,” he said. “You know, just putting them together, that type of thing.”