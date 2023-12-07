On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Making farm work a lot easier with the use of a drone

Dec 6, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — A drone is taking the place of a tractor, for a Box Elder County farmer.

Tim Douglas says he could be spending 10 hours a day on the field right now. Instead, he’s watching and filling a drone for four hours, spending far fewer days to get the job done.

It’s all thanks to one business owner who believes drones will play a big role in the future of farming.

“Yeah, it’s been nice,” Douglas said.
Douglas is a fifth-generation farmer, seeding more than 500-acres of wheat fields has likely never been easier.
“Was going to get a ground rig on here, use the drills,” Douglas said. “But because of the mud and the rocks, it was taking me forever.”
Devin Rose, owner of the D&C Drones, says the drones are spreading about 50-pound bags of seed, and can easily carry more than twice that weight.

(KSL TV)

“Farmers can sit here and just help load the seed rather than spend time, you know, burning fuel in a tractor,” Rose said.
Rose has been working with drones for most of his life.
“I started building drones when I was younger,” he said. “You know, just putting them together, that type of thing.”
In fact Rose, in his full-time job, flies drones over accidents for the Utah Highway Patrol. He believes this little side-gig will play a big role in the future of farming.
(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)
“Thought now would be a good time to get it up and go,” he said. “And just try and to get my foot in the door because it’s becoming more and more popular.
Rose says the drones can be used to spray seed and chemicals. He even says the they have been used in snow removal.
Douglas says the time saved and less wear on his tractor, makes it all worth it.
“It’s like, I wish my grandpa was still here to see this,” he said. “But like I told him one day, it’s not my fault, it took a younger, smarter generation to figure out there’s an easier way.”
He says that with a laugh, which says it all – work on the farm doesn’t have to be tough.

