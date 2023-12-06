Dante Exum Gets First Start Of Season Against Utah Jazz

DALLAS – Mavericks guard Dante Exum started for the first time this season against his former team the Utah Jazz.

Utah looked to win a second straight against Dallas who was on a two-game losing streak.

Exum has been solid for the Mavs this year. He averages about 5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.

The Utah Jazz drafted Dante Exum with the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He had a slow start and eventually began dealing with injury problems. In his last three seasons with the Jazz, he played a total of 67 games.

After five years in Salt Lake City, he was traded to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson.

After 12 minutes 📊 LD ➡️ 16 PTS

Kai ➡️ 11 PTS #MFFL pic.twitter.com/vrRbPIcire — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 7, 2023

Exum played nine minutes in the first quarter and Dallas led, 40-29.

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

The Jazz will be without several key pieces throughout the roster leaving room for the ninth-overall pick to make his NBA road debut.

The Mavericks meanwhile will be near full strength when they host the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the second straight game.

Hendricks played his first extended minutes in the Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The rookie scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked two minutes while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-4 from the three-point line.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.