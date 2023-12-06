Keyonte George Hits 100 Career Assist Mark Against Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS – With a pass to John Collins, Keyonte George hit the 100 career assist mark in his 21st game.

Only one player did it in fewer games as a Jazz rookie. John Stockton in 1984.

Congratulations @keyonte1george on reaching 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀! Tied for the second fastest Jazz rookie to 100 assists (behind John Stockton) 🔐#UltraMoments | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CG39R1RkVd — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2023

George currently averages 5 assists a game. He leads the team with Jordan Clarkson right behind him at 4.9.

Although he has shown scoring flashes, the rookie’s best trait so far has definitely been his playmaking.

He’ll likely see the open man and sometimes puts some spice on the pass.

George had six assists in the first half on Wednesday but Utah couldn’t keep up with Dallas. They trailed 74-51.

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The Jazz will be without several key pieces throughout the roster leaving room for the ninth-overall pick to make his NBA road debut.

The Mavericks meanwhile will be near full strength when they host the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the second straight game.

Hendricks played his first extended minutes in the Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The rookie scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked two minutes while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-4 from the three-point line.

