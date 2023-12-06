On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Hits 100 Career Assist Mark Against Dallas Mavericks

Dec 6, 2023, 7:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DALLAS – With a pass to John Collins, Keyonte George hit the 100 career assist mark in his 21st game.

Only one player did it in fewer games as a Jazz rookie. John Stockton in 1984.

George currently averages 5 assists a game. He leads the team with Jordan Clarkson right behind him at 4.9.

Although he has shown scoring flashes, the rookie’s best trait so far has definitely been his playmaking.

He’ll likely see the open man and sometimes puts some spice on the pass.

George had six assists in the first half on Wednesday but Utah couldn’t keep up with Dallas. They trailed 74-51.

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The Jazz will be without several key pieces throughout the roster leaving room for the ninth-overall pick to make his NBA road debut.

The Mavericks meanwhile will be near full strength when they host the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the second straight game.

Hendricks played his first extended minutes in the Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The rookie scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked two minutes while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-4 from the three-point line.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dante Exum Gets First Start Of Season Against Utah Jazz

Mavericks guard Dante Exum started for the first time this season against his former team the Utah Jazz. His last start was in 2021.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Utah Continues To Be Plagued By Inconsistency

The Utah Jazz went 1-2 last week as highs and lows continue to tell the story of the 2023-2024 season just 20 games in.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh On Zach Wilson: “He’s Fired Up”

After the Jets announced that Zach Wilson will start in week 14, head coach Robert Saleh showed his belief in the former BYU quarterback.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Freshman Wide Receiver Mikey Matthews Hits Transfer Portal

After one season with the Utes, wide receiver Mikey Matthews has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award

Seahawks linebacker and former Utah State Aggie Bobby Wagner was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Keyonte George Hits 100 Career Assist Mark Against Dallas Mavericks