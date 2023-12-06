Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Shows Promise In Rough Game Against Dallas

DALLAS – Taylor Hendricks saw a bump in minutes due to injury and played really well in his second game as a rotation player.

Through three quarters, Hendricks had 10 points, two steals, one rebound, and one block.

Hendricks drained two threes and also showed off the inside game with a massive transition dunk.

With Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk both out with injuries, the rookie stepped up and filled a hole in the frontcourt.

Unfortunately, the lack of veteran play really showed as the Jazz trailed Dallas by double-digits for the majority of the game.

On the bright side, the young guys had a chance to step up and they did.

Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio also played well in Dallas.

Taylor Hendricks Sticks With Jazz Against Mavericks

Taylor Hendricks will be in the lineup again when the Utah Jazz travel to face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

The Jazz will be without several key pieces throughout the roster leaving room for the ninth-overall pick to make his NBA road debut.

The Mavericks meanwhile will be near full strength when they host the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the second straight game.

Hendricks played his first extended minutes in the Jazz’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The rookie scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, and blocked two minutes while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-4 from the three-point line.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

