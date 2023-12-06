Blog: Doncic Historic Triple-Double Leads Mavs Past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Luka Doncic had a historic triple-double as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 147-97 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz.

Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record a 25-point triple-double in the first half, and finished the game with 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Jazz were led by Ochai Agbaji who scored a season-high 21 points.

First Quarter

Luka Doncic opened the game scoring two deep threes to push Dallas out to a 6-0 lead, while the Jazz struggled to get shots up after committing early turnovers.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score all 15 of the Mavericks points to open the game on an efficient 5-7 shooting.

After his strong performance on Saturday in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Omer Yursteven had an unimpactful first five-minute stint to open against Dallas before he was replaced by Walker Kessler.

The Mavericks hot shooting continued throughout the first quarter including a 12-0 run to build a 17 point lead.

Taylor Hendricks had a quiet first quarter, but his ability to run the floor will be a strength in his NBA career. The idea of him and Kessler running he floor together has to be enticing for Jazz fans.

After one the Jazz trailed the Mavericks 40-29.

Second Quarter

Kris Dunn returned to the lineup after being away from the roster for personal reasons and struggled to defend Doncic while shooting just 1-4 from the loor.

Kessler wasn’t much better than Yurtseven in his first half stint committing multiple fouls, a goal tend, and not deturring the Mavericks at the rim.

Taylor Hendricks had a better performance in Dallas than he did against the Trail Blazers, though he wasn’t bad against Portland. The ninth-pick scored five points in the first half including a spot-up three, and a putback hook shot on an offensive rebound.

Hendricks had five points, two steals, and a rebound in nine minutes.

Doncic had maybe the best single-half performance I’ve ever seen recording a 29 point, 10 rebound, 10 assist triple-double in 20 minutes.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Dallas 74-51.

Third Quarter

Dallas opened the half on a 14-3 run and Will Hardy went to the Jazz second unit earlier than usual.

The bench brought some energy, and excitement as Dunn and Doncic both received technical fouls for jawing at one another late in the third. Dunn pointed his finger in Doncic’s face before the two had to be separated.

Hendricks contained to play well in the second half knocking down another three, blocking a shot, recording another steal, and blowing up a lob play in transition.

The Mavericks outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the third and led the Jazz 109-74 through three.

Fourth Quarter

Doncic didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the Jazz turned to their deep bench with five minutes left to play.

The Mavericks improved to 12-8 on the season while the Jazz fell to 7-14 with the loss, including 1-10 on the road.

The Jazz fell in Dallas 147-97, the second biggest lost in franchise history.

