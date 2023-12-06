Aggies Top Century Mark In Blasting San Diego Toreros

LOGAN, Utah –The Aggies left no doubt, leading from the opening tip and scoring 100 points for the second time this season in a 108-81 win over San Diego.

Utah State (8-1) hosted the West Coast Conference’s San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6.

RELATED: Utah State Holds Off Anteaters Late Run For Home Win

Mason Falslev scored a team-high 17 points, adding four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes. Great Osobor (14 points), Ian Martinez (13 points), and Nigel Burris (10 points) each reached double-figures. Burris reached double digits for the first time as an Aggie. Darius Brown II added nine points and six assists while making 4-of-5 shots.

Deuce Turner led USD with 17 points. PJ Hayes added 12 points in the loss.

Every Utah State player scored in the blowout win. Nine Aggies made at least half of their shots as USU made 59.7 percent as a team. Two late misses cost Utah State its third 60 percent shooting night of the season.

First Half

Isaac Johnson scored the Aggies’ first six points in a spotty start from the field for the home team. Despite San Diego making its first three shots from deep, the redshirt sophomore helped USU take a 13-12 lead at the first media timeout.

Mason’s Falslev’s defense keyed a 12–0 blitz that forced the Toreros into a timeout trailing 20-12. Out of the timeout, sophomore guard Javon Jackson extended the run to 15 when he knocked down a three in his first appearance since November 21.

The Aggies made 13 of 20 shots, opening up a 31-19 lead midway through the half.

RELATED: Could Free Throws Limit Utah State As Season Continues?

After being held scoreless for much of the opening half, Osobor scored two quick buckets, spurring another USU run.

Utah State took a 41-30 lead into the under-four minute timeout.

USU outscored San Diego 12-6 over the final four minutes to take a 53-36 halftime lead.

Nine of 11 Aggies that played in the first half scored. Utah State shot 65.6 percent in the opening half while holding the Toreros to 45.2 percent.

Second Half

The flood continued in the second half as USU pulled away. Falslev and Ian Martinez each scored a pair of buckets as the Aggie lead grew to 23.

Despite going deep into the bench with more than ten minutes left, Utah State didn’t see its lead disappear by much. With more than five minutes left, Nigel Burris gave the Aggies their first 100-point game against a Division I opponent.

The Aggies clinched their seventh-straight win with a 108-81 blowout.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU turns its attention to the Division II Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks (4-3) on Saturday, December 9. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. (MT) in the Spectrum.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24