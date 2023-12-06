On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Basketball Fends Off Late Cal Baptist Run For Big Road Win

Dec 6, 2023, 10:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Utah Tech Trailblazers men’s basketball team fought off a late comeback from the Cal Baptist Lancers to pull out a big conference win, 72-69.

UTT was up by 15 at halftime. Cal Baptist slowly chipped away at the lead in the second half until it was a one-point game with 12 seconds left.

Beon Riley led the way for Utah Tech with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals on 8/10 shooting.

First Half

The Trailblazers came out of the gates running and quickly opened a 6-2 lead.

Utah Tech combined a quick offense with a tough defense and the Lancers were left shocked.

The Trailblazers built the lead with another layup and led by six after seven minutes.

Cal Baptist began putting together a response that turned into a real run.

They fought back to tie the game at 14 and then took their first lead since 2-0.

With four minutes left in the half, Utah Tech went on a massive run.

They turned a two-point lead into a 15-point lead with a 15-2 run that saw lockdown defense from the Blazers.

Hamed Olayinka threw down a nasty posterizing dunk.

The half ended just how you would expect after a run like that.

Unisa Turay ran down the court, hoisted up a three from the logo, and banked it in.

The Trailblazers led by 15 at the break, 41-26.

Second Half

Cal Baptist put up more of a fight in the second half but the deficit proved too big to come back from.

The Lancers opened the half with four quick points.

After a few makes from UTT, they went back on the attack and nailed a few threes to chip away at the lead.

CBU jumped passing lanes and forced more turnovers in the second half which led to more possessions.

With ten minutes left, the Lancers closed the lead back down to single digits.

Cal Baptist followed that up with two more quick buckets to drop the lead to four.

Utah Tech slowed down the game and did a good job of slowly building up the lead in the final stretch.

With two minutes left, the Trailblazers regained a double-digit lead, 70-60.

The Lancers weren’t done though.

Over the next 1:50, CBU went on a 9-0 run. The Utah Tech lead was now just one point with 12 seconds on the clock.

Phenomenal inbound defense from UTT resulted in a five-second violation and the ball back.

The last ten seconds was a free throw game but the Blazers ultimately came out on top, 72-69.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Tech Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Embarassed By Mavericks In Dallas

Despite a strong showing from Taylor Hendricks, the Utah Jazz's rocky 2023-24 season hit a new low with a 147-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Local Prep Talent Paying Dividends For Utah State

Redshirt freshman and former Sky View Bobcat Mason Falslev is quickly becoming irreplaceable in Utah State's starting five.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggies Top Century Mark In Blasting San Diego Toreros

The Aggies left no doubt, leading from the opening tip and scoring 100 points for the second time this season in a 112-76 win over San Diego.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Doncic Historic Triple-Double Leads Mavs Past Jazz

Luka Doncic had a historic triple-double as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 147-97 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Shows Promise In Rough Game Against Dallas

Taylor Hendricks saw a bump in minutes due to injury and played really well in his second game as a rotation player.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Aims To Give ‘5% More’ For Gianna Kneepkens

Utah women's basketball received some devastating news about Gianna Kneepkens earlier this week and have now vowed to give "5% More".

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Basketball Fends Off Late Cal Baptist Run For Big Road Win