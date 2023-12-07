On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump is back at his New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears an end

Dec 7, 2023, 8:48 AM

(L-R) Attorney Christopher Kise, former U.S. President Donald Trump, Attorney Alina Habba, and Atto...

(L-R) Attorney Christopher Kise, former U.S. President Donald Trump, Attorney Alina Habba, and Attorney Cliff Robert attend the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump's civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER PELTZ AND MICHAEL R. SISAK


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to his civil business fraud trial as a spectator Thursday, after a month of assailing the proceedings from afar.

With testimony winding down after more than two months, the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner showed up to watch an accounting professor testify about financial topics important to the case.

Trump himself is scheduled to take the stand Monday, for a second time.

Even while campaigning to reclaim the presidency and fighting four criminal cases, Trump is devoting a lot of attention to the New York lawsuit. He’s been a frustrated onlooker, a confrontational witness and a heated commentator outside the courtroom door.

“This is a witch hunt, and it’s a very corrupt trial,” Trump said on his way into court Thursday.

The case is putting his net worth on trial, scrutinizing the real estate empire that first built his reputation, and threatening to block him from doing business in his native state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit accuses Trump, his company and some executives of misleading banks and insurers by giving them financial statements full of inflated values for such signature assets as his Trump Tower penthouse and Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club where he now lives. The statements were provided to help secure deals — including loans at attractive interest rates available to hyperwealthy people — and some loans required updated statements each year.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and he posits that the statements’ numbers actually fell short of his wealth. He also has downplayed the documents’ importance in getting deals, saying it was clear that lenders and others should do their own analyses. And he claims the case is a partisan abuse of power by James and Judge Arthur Engoron, both Democrats.

Thursday’s witness, New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov, appeared for Trump’s defense.

In a report prepared before his testimony, Bartov disputed the attorney general’s allegations that Trump’s financial statements flouted basic accounting rules. The professor added that in the accounting and financial world, recipients see such statements as just a starting point for doing their own analyses.

Trump has regularly railed about the case on his Truth Social platform.

Going to court in person affords him a microphone — in fact, many of them, on the news cameras positioned in the hallway. He often stops on his way into and out of the proceedings, which cameras can’t record, to expostulate and to cast various developments as victories.

His out-of-court remarks got him fined $10,000 Oct. 26, when Engoron decided Trump had violated a gag order that prohibits participants in the trial from commenting publicly on court staffers. Trump’s lawyers are appealing the gag order.

James hasn’t let Trump go unanswered, often — but not Thursday — showing up to court herself when he’s there and making her own comments on social media and the courthouse steps. Lawyers in the case have been told not to make press statements in the hallway, but the former president has been allowed to do so.

“Here’s a fact: Donald Trump has engaged in years of financial fraud. Here’s another fact: When you break the law, there are consequences,” her office wrote this week on X, formerly Twitter.

While the non-jury trial is airing claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records, Engoron ruled beforehand that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. He ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s properties, but an appeals court has held off on that order for now.

At trial, James is seeking more than $300 million in penalties and a prohibition on Trump and other defendants doing business in New York.

It’s not clear exactly when testimony will wrap up, but it’s expected before Christmas. Closing arguments are scheduled in January, and Engoron is aiming for a decision by the end of that month.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Ira Schab, right, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a sailor on the USS Dobbin, tal...

Associated Press

Centenarian survivors of Pearl Harbor attack are returning to honor those who perished 82 years ago

“Just grateful that I’m still here,” Ike Schab, a survivor of Pearl Habor, said. “That’s really how it feels. Grateful.”

9 minutes ago

8-year-old, Andrew Miller, is in hospice and wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas. Mand...

Nadeen Abusada

8-year-old in hospice wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas

If you are looking to give some love this holiday season, there is a young boy who would appreciate getting a Christmas or birthday card from you.

1 hour ago

People cross Maryland Parkway as they are led off of the UNLV campus after a shooting on December 0...

Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says

Three people are dead and a fourth in critical but stable condition after a gunman opened fire at UNLV before police killed him in a shootout.

6 hours ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in UNLV attack in Las Vegas

Three people were fatally shot Wednesday and a fourth person was critically wounded in an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.

18 hours ago

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he departs a campaign rally at Las Vegas Convention Ce...

Gabe Stern, Associated Press/Report for America

Nevada grand jury indicts six pro-Trump 2020 fake electors

A Nevada grand jury has indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

20 hours ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT, Associated Press

Las Vegas sheriff says no further threat in shooting on UNLV campus, victims taken to hospital

Police say a suspect has been found dead as officers responded Wednesday to a "confirmed active shooter" in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Trump is back at his New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears an end