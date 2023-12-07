Trump is back at his New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears an end
Dec 7, 2023, 8:48 AM
(Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)
Dec 7, 2023, 8:48 AM
(Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)
“Just grateful that I’m still here,” Ike Schab, a survivor of Pearl Habor, said. “That’s really how it feels. Grateful.”
9 minutes ago
If you are looking to give some love this holiday season, there is a young boy who would appreciate getting a Christmas or birthday card from you.
1 hour ago
Three people are dead and a fourth in critical but stable condition after a gunman opened fire at UNLV before police killed him in a shootout.
6 hours ago
Three people were fatally shot Wednesday and a fourth person was critically wounded in an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.
18 hours ago
A Nevada grand jury has indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
20 hours ago
Police say a suspect has been found dead as officers responded Wednesday to a "confirmed active shooter" in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
23 hours ago
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.