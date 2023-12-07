US 89 closed in Logan Canyon due to semi rollover crash

LOGAN — Both directions of U.S. Highway 89 have been closed in Logan Canyon due to a rollover crash involving a semitruck.

The Utah Department of Transportation said traffic was being stopped at milepost 462, at the mouth of the canyon in Cache County, along with milepost 497, on the Rich County side.

Crews are working to get the canyon cleared, UDOT said in a social media post.

State troopers have not said if other vehicles were involved, and they have not provided the conditions of anyone involved in the crash.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.