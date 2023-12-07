Man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing van at Provo rail yard

PROVO — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stole an accessibility van and crashed it at a rail yard in southern Provo.

Janna-Lee Holland, public information officer for the Provo Police Department, said officers received reports of a 2009 Dodge Caravan that was stolen from a gas station near 900 W. Center Street Thursday morning.

The reporting person told police the van was almost out of gas and had a built-in ramp for accessibility.

Around 6:44 a.m., officers spotted the van driving along 920 South near 180 East. They tried to stop the driver, who fled and drove toward the rail yard.

Police established a perimeter and halted train activity at the yard before they located the van on its side across a rail line. Holland said that as officers approached the van, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Isaac Ochoa, climbed out of a window and fled on foot. Ochoa was later found hiding under a train carriage and was taken into custody.

Police said Ochoa was taken to Utah Valley Hospital for a medical clearance and DUI investigation before he was booked into the Utah County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, vehicle theft, reckless driving and driving without a license.

He also has an extensive criminal history, according to police.