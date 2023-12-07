On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
NATIONAL NEWS

8-year-old in hospice wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas

Dec 7, 2023, 10:43 AM

8-year-old, Andrew Miller, is in hospice and wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas. Mand...

8-year-old, Andrew Miller, is in hospice and wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas. Mandatory Credit: WEWS

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NADEEN ABUSADA


CNN

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — If you are looking to give some love this holiday season, there is a young boy who would appreciate getting a Christmas or birthday card from you.

Andrew Miller is an 8-year-old who enjoys cards and loves reading them every day. Linda Miller, Andrew’s mom, said last year, her son was diagnosed with two types of Stage Four cancers.

“He has a DLBLC lymphoma, which is rarely found in children. It’s more found in older adults, and then he had the high-grade glioma,” said Linda.

Following surgery, treatment and many doctor appointments, Andrew’s lymphoma was in remission, but last summer, after his Make-A-Wish trip, his high-grade glioma spread.

“He’s got so many little tumors starting in our inoperable places and there’s nothing we could do about it,” said Linda.

Though Linda and her husband haven’t lost hope, it became harder and harder for little Andrew to fight.

“He started just lying here, just not eating really,” said Linda.

So, his parents came up with a plan to get his spirits up again.

“Every time something comes in the mail, he’s all excited. So, for his birthday we’re trying to get him 1000 birthday cards,” said Linda.

And well, it worked.

“He’s back to bouncing all over and we’re just happy,” said Linda.

With eight days left until his ninth birthday on Dec. 12, the excitement is high because Andrew has already received hundreds of pieces of mail from schools, churches, and community members. Andrew says he loves reading the cards because they give him something to look forward to.

But for Linda, it’s more than a message on card stock, it’s a way she’s able to give her son relief from the sickness they can’t beat.

“As a parent, there’s nothing worse than watching your child suffer. You want to you feel like you’re supposed to make your child feel good. You’re supposed to protect them,” said Linda.

So, though they might have met their first goal of 1,000, Andrew wants to try and hit 2,000 next with Christmas and birthday cards. He says his favorite cards include pictures, music, snacks and sometimes money.

If you would like to send a card, the mailing information is below:

Buddy Truman House Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

