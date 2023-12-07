On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal QB From Ohio University

Dec 7, 2023, 10:25 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The top targets for BYU football in the transfer portal are coming together. One of those prospects is former MAC Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke from Ohio University.

Rourke announced his offer from BYU on X.

BYU football offers Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound signal-caller has started in 34 games for the Bobcats over the past four years. During the 2022 season, he was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Rourke threw for 3,257 yards, 25 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In 2022, Rourke guided Ohio through a season that led the Bobcats to the MAC Championship Game. He could not play in that game due to an ACL injury he suffered in the regular season finale.

His numbers dipped in 2023 despite the same coaching staff returning. Rourke passed for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. During a week zero game against San Diego State, Rourke suffered an injury that kept him out of the following week’s game against Long Island. He didn’t miss any action the rest of the season.

Rourke has thrown 50 touchdown passes to only 16 interceptions in his career with the Bobcats. He’s completed 66.3% of his pass attempts.

Along with an offer from BYU, Rourke has reported offers from Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Canada native, one of the top CFL prospects

When Rourke officially entered the Transfer Portal on the first day of the portal window on December 5, he announced that he was exploring both the portal and the possibility of entering the NFL draft.

If Rourke stays in college football, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rourke has an older sibling, Nathan Rourke, an NFL quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The older Rourke brother could be the No. 2 quarterback in Jacksonville, with Trevor Lawrence going down with an ankle injury.

Kurtis Rourke is a native of Ontario, Canada. Entering the 2023 season, he was tabbed as the No. 1 prospect for the CFL Draft by the CFL Scouting Bureau.

BYU football has a pressing need at quarterback for the 2024 season. The Cougars lose Kedon Slovis as his eligibility in college has been exhausted. BYU does return Jake Retzlaff, who started in four games, along with returning lettermen Cade Fennegan, Ryder Burton, Nick Billoups, and Cole Hagen.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Miles Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Veteran BYU running back is entering the Transfer Portal.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2023 Week 3 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through three weeks of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utes Named Finalists For Polynesian College Football POTY

Two standout Utes were named as finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?

With multiple injuries in the front court, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has seen a lot more opportunity in the last week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Embarassed By Mavericks In Dallas

Despite a strong showing from Taylor Hendricks, the Utah Jazz's rocky 2023-24 season hit a new low with a 147-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal QB From Ohio University