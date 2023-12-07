Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?

SALT LAKE CITY – With multiple injuries in the front court, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has seen a lot more opportunity in the last week.

This left Jazz fans wondering what the No. 9 overall pick’s role will look like moving forward.

What Does Taylor Hendricks’s Role Look Like Going Forward?

The reality is that Hendricks still needs time to develop and will likely spend more time with the Salt Lake City Stars this year.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt talked about Hendricks’s recent play and why there are reasons to be excited.

“(Taylor Hendricks) doesn’t know how to play basketball at this level yet,” Anderson said. “If you can teach him that, all of his skills are going to naturally shine through because right now they accidentally shine through. That’s such a good sign.”

His willingness to be patient and ready when his number is called is also a really good sign.

It should be noted that Hendrick’s playstyle could really complement the Jazz roster whenever he’s cemented himself as a rotation player.

“I think by next month, (Taylor Hendricks) is getting minutes,” Anderson said. “I think he’s in the rotation next month and I think the Jazz thin out the front court.”

How Has Hendricks Looked In His Limited NBA Minutes?

The rookie has shown that he can be a pest on defense and knock down spot-up threes.

“He’s 6-foot-10 and freakishly athletic,” Anderson said. “He runs the floor, he hits threes, and he can block shots.”

In the blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Hendricks played 25 minutes. That is by far the most he’s seen the court in any game this year.

He put up 10 points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block. His versatility was on full display all night on both ends.

Hendricks nailed two threes, threw down a big transition dunk, and showed that he can defend almost anyone on the court.

