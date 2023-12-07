On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?

Dec 7, 2023, 10:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With multiple injuries in the front court, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has seen a lot more opportunity in the last week.

This left Jazz fans wondering what the No. 9 overall pick’s role will look like moving forward.

What Does Taylor Hendricks’s Role Look Like Going Forward?

The reality is that Hendricks still needs time to develop and will likely spend more time with the Salt Lake City Stars this year.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt talked about Hendricks’s recent play and why there are reasons to be excited.

“(Taylor Hendricks) doesn’t know how to play basketball at this level yet,” Anderson said. “If you can teach him that, all of his skills are going to naturally shine through because right now they accidentally shine through. That’s such a good sign.”

His willingness to be patient and ready when his number is called is also a really good sign.

It should be noted that Hendrick’s playstyle could really complement the Jazz roster whenever he’s cemented himself as a rotation player.

“I think by next month, (Taylor Hendricks) is getting minutes,” Anderson said. “I think he’s in the rotation next month and I think the Jazz thin out the front court.”

How Has Hendricks Looked In His Limited NBA Minutes?

The rookie has shown that he can be a pest on defense and knock down spot-up threes.

“He’s 6-foot-10 and freakishly athletic,” Anderson said. “He runs the floor, he hits threes, and he can block shots.”

In the blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Hendricks played 25 minutes. That is by far the most he’s seen the court in any game this year.

He put up 10 points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block. His versatility was on full display all night on both ends.

Hendricks nailed two threes, threw down a big transition dunk, and showed that he can defend almost anyone on the court.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis, and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Taylor Hendricks and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Miles Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Veteran BYU running back is entering the Transfer Portal.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2023 Week 3 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through three weeks of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utes Named Finalists For Polynesian College Football POTY

Two standout Utes were named as finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal QB From Ohio University

BYU football extends an offer to a Transfer Portal QB with one year of eligibility remaining.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Embarassed By Mavericks In Dallas

Despite a strong showing from Taylor Hendricks, the Utah Jazz's rocky 2023-24 season hit a new low with a 147-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?