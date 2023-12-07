On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2023 Week 3 Recap

Dec 7, 2023, 10:43 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are already three weeks into the high school basketball season in the state of Utah and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through three weeks of the season.

Watch the full recap of Week three of the high school boys’ basketball season in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Miles Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Veteran BYU running back is entering the Transfer Portal.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utes Named Finalists For Polynesian College Football POTY

Two standout Utes were named as finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?

With multiple injuries in the front court, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has seen a lot more opportunity in the last week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal QB From Ohio University

BYU football extends an offer to a Transfer Portal QB with one year of eligibility remaining.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Embarassed By Mavericks In Dallas

Despite a strong showing from Taylor Hendricks, the Utah Jazz's rocky 2023-24 season hit a new low with a 147-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2023 Week 3 Recap