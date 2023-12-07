On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU RB Miles Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Dec 7, 2023, 11:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football lost a running back to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Miles Davis has entered the portal.

On Thursday, Davis reposted a tweet on X from On3 Sports reporting that the ball carrier from Las Vegas was headed to the Transfer Portal.

Davis appeared in 19 games over his four years with the BYU program. During the 2023 season, he played in five games, rushing for 78 yards on 16 carries.

In BYU’s win against Cincinnati on September 29, Davis rushed for 17 yards on four carries in his first appearance of the season. After that game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said that he felt Davis would be a “mainstay” in the Cougar backfield.

“I was so proud of Miles Davis, fighting through adversity, and he got lost in the shuffle in the competition and had opportunities and I never saw him letdown at all,” Sitake said on September 29. “Throughout the whole season, he was always working, always upbeat, always positive, and then had his opportunities. I think he’s going to be a mainstay for us.”

Miles Davis was part of the BYU football program for four years

That never materialized as starting running back Aidan Robbins recovered from a rib injury that he suffered in fall camp. Then, the emergence of freshman LJ Martin also hurt Davis’ chances of earning snaps.

Davis signed with BYU in the 2020 recruiting class. He initially arrived as a wide receiver from Las Vegas High School. When he arrived in Provo, he was immediately switched to running back, a position he never played in high school.

Davis was on pace to potentially be the primary backup to Tyler Allgeier in 2021. He was the talk of fall camp for his play, but he suffered a foot injury that sidelined him until the last two games of the year.

In 2022, Davis had the best performance of his BYU career, rushing for 131 yards on 13 carries in a win over Wyoming on September 24, 2022.

Two years remaining for Davis

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. That’s caused by the 2020 season being a free year of eligibility amidst COVID-19 and 2021 counting as Davis’ redshirt.

Davis is the sixth BYU football player to enter the Transfer Portal in the 2024 cycle. The others include defensive ends Michael Daley, John Henry Daley, long snapper Austin Riggs, wide receiver Dom Henry, and former quarterback/running back Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2023 Week 3 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through three weeks of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utes Named Finalists For Polynesian College Football POTY

Two standout Utes were named as finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Will Taylor Hendricks Stay In Rotation When Markkanen Returns?

With multiple injuries in the front court, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks has seen a lot more opportunity in the last week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal QB From Ohio University

BYU football extends an offer to a Transfer Portal QB with one year of eligibility remaining.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Embarassed By Mavericks In Dallas

Despite a strong showing from Taylor Hendricks, the Utah Jazz's rocky 2023-24 season hit a new low with a 147-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU RB Miles Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal