LOCAL NEWS

10 places you can give service in Utah this holiday season

Dec 7, 2023, 3:49 PM

FILE - Utah Food Bank volunteers load groceries for the needy at a mobile food pantry distribution ...

FILE - Utah Food Bank volunteers load groceries for the needy at a mobile food pantry distribution site Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual as nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are down compared with previous years. Many organizations will be looking to make up the difference on GivingTuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Around the holiday season, many look for opportunities to serve and volunteer in their communities. We’ve compiled a list of several places you can give your time or money to help those in need this season.

Utah Food Bank

The Utah Food Bank works to fight hunger statewide. According to its website, 1 in 11 individuals are at risk of missing a meal each day. 1 in 10 Utah kids are unsure of where their next meal is coming from. Those interested can donate food or money, or volunteer at a food bank for a few hours.

Light the World Giving Machines

These vending machines provide a unique experience to purchase a gift for others including clean water, goats, meals, toys, and more for those in need. Your donations go directly to global and local charities.

The Christmas Box House

The Christmas Box International works to prevent child abuse and defend children through a culture of universal diversity, inclusion, and love. It accepts monetary donations or volunteers at one of its Christmas Box House locations in Salt Lake, Ogden, and Moab. There are also lots of suggestions and opportunities for kids to help this organization.

Candy Cane Corner

Candy Cane Corner works to provide holiday cheer to clients of The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah, who are experiencing homelessness, mental illness, or substance addiction. It operates from Dec. 4 – Dec. 8, accepting donations of essential needs and gifts along with monetary donations.

Sub for Santa

According to their website, Sub for Santa is a temporary Christmas assistance program that matches sponsors with families looking for help. Sub for Santa provides gifts for children between 18 months and 16 years of age. You can sign up to be a sponsor on its website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program matches youth with an older mentor. The program accepts volunteer mentors, donations of used items, and monetary donations.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is a service that provides meals to the elderly or home-bound individuals. Nutritious meals are delivered Monday through Friday. The program needs volunteers to deliver meals and monetary donations.

Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area (RMHC) provides families with a place to stay while a child is sick or in the hospital. The Ronald McDonald House needs a variety of items including cleaning products, food items, and gift cards. It also have many opportunities for volunteer service.

Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity

According to its website, Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes, makes critical home repairs, and offers low-cost building materials and household items in their ReStore. The program invite people of all backgrounds, races, religions, and abilities to build houses in partnership with families in need. The program accepts monetary donations along with other item donations.

Salt Lake City Mission

The Salt Lake City Mission works to provide meals for people experiencing homelessness. $25.74 can feed 13 people. You can give a monetary donation here.

10 places you can give service in Utah this holiday season