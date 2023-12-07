On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Ogden’s Odyssey Elementary launches first family support center

Dec 7, 2023, 2:38 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A new resource center is now offering hope to students and their families going through tough times.

According to officials from the Ogden School District, 1 in 10 of their students face housing insecurity each year, which translates to 1,100 students.

Odyssey Elementary is the first primary school in the state to house a family support center.

“Every child deserves a roof over their head. They deserve a kitchen to make a warm meal, they deserve a clean bathroom to take a shower. They deserve a place where their families can connect together,” said Sonja Davidson, principal of Odyssey Elementary School, during an inauguration ceremony held on Thursday.

The center will provide essentials like laundry facilities, showers, a kitchen area, and a place for children to work on their homework.

“Life gets overwhelming for all of us,” said Erica Duncan, the parent advocate. “It’s a blessing that we’re able to come together as a family and as a community here to support each other while we all go through whatever life may throw at us.”

Additional support centers are under construction at three high schools: Ogden High, Ben Lomond High, and Ogden Technical High School.

“This center will serve as more than just a physical space. It becomes a symbol of community commitment to fostering stability and resilience,” said Arlene Anderson, vice president of the Ogden School District Board of Education.

“It will nurture a path towards self-sufficiency and ultimately help our students, parents and families regain a sense of security and hope for the future,” Anderson continued.

The family support center at Odyssey Elementary School will have a full-time staff member and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The center was made possible by the Ogden School Foundation, the Ogden School District and donations from the private sector. Further donations can still be made for future family support centers the district has planned.

Mary Culbertson contributed to this report. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Andre Posen, his wife Bridgette, and their two children. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

‘They saved my family’: father recounts miracles after his family was hit by a car

The father and husband of a family who was hit by a car and pinned underneath it recounts his side of the story, crediting their livelihood and survival to miracles, a group of teenagers, and an airmen that came to their rescue.

19 hours ago

Students rushing into save the mother and child trapped underneath a car at Layton Christian Academ...

Shelby Lofton

‘I didn’t grasp the realness of the situation;’ Students, airman relive rescue of mother, children pinned under car

Layton Christian Academy students and a Hill Air Force Base airman are recalling the rescue of a mother and her two young children who were pinned underneath a car. 

23 hours ago

Ava Saunders came home from the hospital after being hit by a car in September. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Heber City teen hit in a crosswalk gets warm welcome home

There was a warm homecoming Wednesday for a teen from Heber who was hit by a car in a crosswalk in late September.

23 hours ago

Law enforcement officers head into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an ...

Ken Ritter and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in UNLV attack in Las Vegas

Three people were fatally shot Wednesday and a fourth person was critically wounded in an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.

23 hours ago

At a meeting Tuesday night at West High School, roughly 50 parents voiced their concerns over the r...

Debbie Worthen

Parents voice concern over recommended school closures in the Salt Lake City School District

At West High School on Tuesday night, 50 parents took to the microphone to voice their concerns over the recommended closures. Most of the responses were based on Hawthorne and Mary W. Jackson.

2 days ago

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two child...

Dan Rascon

Dozens of teenagers come to the rescue of a mother and her two young children

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two children after they were hit and pinned underneath a vehicle.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Ogden’s Odyssey Elementary launches first family support center