Utah Cornerback JaTravis Broughton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton hit the NCAA Transfer Portal Thursday afternoon after spending five seasons with the Utes.

Broughton joined Utah football in 2019 and made an impact as a freshman on special teams and defense. Broughton’s best season came in the 2020 Covid-19 shortened season.

In 2021, Broughton’s season was cut short by injury and from there it never felt like he was fully able to get back on track.

Utah CB JaTravis Broughton (@JT4LIFE4EVA) has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Broughton has 125 tackles in his career. https://t.co/l6HDDPGq0I pic.twitter.com/gxlOQ2uqIB — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 7, 2023

More About JT Broughton’s Time At Utah

The cornerback from Oklahoma posted 46 career games with the Utes, 29 of which were starts on defense.

In 2020 Broughton earned Pac-12 honorable mention after recording 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery in the five-game Covid 19 season.

Broughton only got two games into the 2021 season before sustaining a season-ending injury against BYU.

In 2022, Broughton played in all 14 games with 11 starts at cornerback posting 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups in Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 Title season.

This past season Broughton started in 11 of 12 games played thus far, recording 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. Broughton brought the hammer to start the season against Florida posting eight tackles with one for a loss which was the most production he’d had in a game since 2020.

Broughton is the 14th player to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal for the Utes and easily the most experienced player leaving the program thus far.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports