On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Woman who threw bowl of food at Chipotle worker sentenced to work 2 months in fast food job

Dec 7, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

A customer who threw a burrito bowl in a Chipotle worker's face in September has been sentenced to ...

A customer who threw a burrito bowl in a Chipotle worker's face in September has been sentenced to work in the fast food industry for two months. (Luke Sharrett, Getty Images)

(Luke Sharrett, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS ISIDORE, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN)A woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker has been sentenced to a month in jail — and two months working a fast food job.

Videos of the woman, Rosemary Hayne, berating Chipotle worker Emily Russell on September 5 and then throwing the food in her face at close range, went viral after the incident. Hayne, a 39-year-old mother of four, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and received the sentence last week in the Parma, Ohio, municipal court. Judge Timothy Gilligan gave her the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence on top of 60 days working in a fast food job.

“Do you want to walk in her shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to do your jail time?” Gilligan asked Hayne at the hearing.

“I’d like to walk in her shoes,” Hayne responded.

Hayne has yet to find the job, Gilligan and her attorney told CNN on Wednesday. Her attorney, Joseph O’Malley, said his client had no criminal record before the incident and that she is truly sorry for her actions that day.

“Let’s give her the opportunity to not let this one day define the rest of her life,” he told CNN.

Gilligan said Hayne will have to have her job approved by the court, and will have to work there 20 hours a week. O’Malley said Hayne does not currently have a job.

Gilligan told CNN he thought about the possible unusual sentence a couple of days before the November hearing.

“Every time you watch the video, it makes you more and more upset,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘What else can I do rather than just have her sit in jail.’”

Asked if he would want to hire Hayne if he ran a fast food restaurant, the judge said he doesn’t think she’ll have trouble finding a job.

“I don’t see her as any greater risk than anyone who walks in off the street,” he said. “I looked at it as someone who lost her cool.”

Gilligan said it’s the first time he’s handed down this kind of sentence, but unfortunately it’s the not the first incident of this kind to come before him. He said there was one case a couple of years ago in which a customer who didn’t get a cookie in a Happy Meal at a McDonald’s, reached through the drive-thru window and started punching a worker. That defendant got 90 days in jail, he said.

“I see these cases more than I want to,” said Gilligan, who has been a judge for 30 years.

Asked for a comment on the case, Chipotle responded: “The health and safety of our employees is our greatest priority, and we’re pleased to see justice served for any individual that does not treat our team members with the respect they deserve.”

Hayne declined a request for an interview made through O’Malley. Russell told the court that she is still dealing with stress from the incident, and that she quit the job at Chipotle after the attack and found another job. She said she would like to begin counseling to deal with the trauma she is still experiencing from the attack.

One of Russell’s friends started a fundraising effort on social media for her and it has raised $7,300 so far, with most of that money coming since the first news reports about Hayne’s sentence last week. Russell told WJW in Cleveland that she was pleased with Hayne’s sentence.

“She’s going to get what she deserves,” she told the station. “She didn’t get a slap on the wrist. She’s going to learn to work in fast food, and hopefully it will be good.”

In addition to the jail time and time spent working in fast food, Hayne will have to pay a $250 fine and will be on probation for two years. Gilligan told CNN he’s not sure Hayne is as sorry as she claimed to be in court, pointing out that she was still complaining about the food during the hearing.

“She still has not picked up that this is not appropriate,” Gilligan told CNN Wednesday.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” he told Hayne during the hearing. He suggested she’s not going to be happy with the food she’s about to get in jail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Henderson agrees to extend Utah ballot access deadline to March 5 after RFK Jr. lawsuit

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she will give independent presidential candidates until at least March 5, 2024, to turn in the required signatures in order to gain ballot access in the state after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alleged the original deadline of Jan. 8, 2024, was unconstitutional.

3 hours ago

A still image taken from body camera footage released by Cottonwood Heights Police Department detai...

Mary Culbertson

Body camera footage shows man arrested, later charged for pointing toy gun at officers

Police body camera footage shows the arrest of Sven Oakeson, after he pointed a toy gun at the arresting officer and remained agitated and uncooperative while being detained.

20 hours ago

FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-N...

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again under the Constitution's ban against those who “engaged in insurrection."

1 day ago

Gondola rendering...

Roy Burton and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’

A group of individuals and two environmental nonprofits are suing the Utah Department of Transportation to try and halt the construction of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

2 days ago

Women hold signs at rally supppo...

PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

Pregnant Texas woman asks a court to let her have an abortion under exceptions to state’s ban

A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis is asking a court to let her have an abortion. Attorneys for 31-year-old Kate Cox say they believe the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin is the first of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

2 days ago

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall, ...

Michael Houck

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files lawsuit against Utah for ‘unconstitutional early deadline’ practices

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed a federal lawsuit against Utah's state officials limiting his presidential bid on Monday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Woman who threw bowl of food at Chipotle worker sentenced to work 2 months in fast food job