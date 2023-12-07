Former BYU OC Jeff Grimes Lands Big 12 Play-Caller Job

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is staying in the Big 12 Conference. Multiple reports indicated on Wednesday that Grimes would be the next offensive coordinator for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas Football made it official on Wednesday afternoon.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the KU program and be a part of what Coach Leipold and his staff are building in Lawrence. I’ve admired Kansas football over these last few years and it has been impossible to ignore the momentum behind the program,” Grimes said in a written statement. “That momentum doesn’t happen without strong alignment among tremendous people committed to a common goal. I get fired up just thinking about the opportunity to coach these talented players and I can’t wait to get started. Rock Chalk!”

Grimes replaces Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki, a longtime assistant with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who left for the same position at Penn State.

Kansas landing Grimes is noteworthy as he was a target for one of the positional coach vacancies on BYU’s offensive staff. BYU must return to the drawing board for the vacant tight end and offensive line positions.

Grimes was the offensive coordinator at BYU from 2018-2020. It was the first time in his coaching career spanning nearly three decades that he was tabbed as an offensive coordinator.

Grimes has established himself as one of the nation’s top offensive line coaches. At BYU, he served as the offensive line coach from 2004-2006. Then he played a large role with the Cougar O-Line during his three years as the offensive coordinator.

After three seasons as BYU’s offensive play-caller, he left Provo to become the OC at Baylor. Grimes, a native of Garland, Texas, had a short tenure in Waco.

After three seasons, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda moved on from Grimes last month following the Bears 3-9 season that included only two wins in Big 12 play.

It was a far fall from the success Baylor experienced when Grimes arrived in 2021. That season, Baylor finished with a program-record 12 wins, won the Big 12 championship, and the Sugar Bowl.

BYU football will face Kansas in 2024

The Jayhawks are scheduled to play in Provo against BYU in 2024. Dates for the 2024 schedule are expected to come out in January.

Jeff Grimes will have a star quarterback leading his offense at Kansas. Jalon Daniels, who has dealt with back issues throughout the 2023 season, announced in November that he plans to return to Lawrence next season.

