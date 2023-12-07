Salt Lake murder suspect tied to second downtown shooting, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man already accused of shooting and killing a man in a Salt Lake parking lot has now been linked to a second shooting in the downtown area that happened three months earlier.

Michael Tifi Trevino, 23, of Magna, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, second-degree felonies; and five additional counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Trevino is already facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting a man on Sept. 3. On that day, prosecutors say Trevino got into a fight with Anetone Simanu, 35, in a parking lot at 128 W. 300 South. The confrontation between the two men — who did not know each other — escalated until Trevino pulled out a gun and shot Simanu, according to charging documents.

In charges filed Thursday, prosecutors allege that three months earlier, on June 5, Trevino shot another man in the hand near 300 S. Main. The victim was just leaving a bar when he was confronted by Trevino, the charges state. Court documents do not indicate what started the altercation.

Detectives “collected seven spent handgun casings, an unspent round and observed five bullet holes located in a large glass window” of a nearby Zions Bank. Multiple bullet fragments were located inside the business, according to the charges.

Those casings, according to police, were tested and matched the ones collected at the Sept. 3 shooting, the charges allege. Surveillance video was also used to identify Trevino in the June shooting.

The June shooting was one of several in the area around the New Yorker Social Club, 60 W. Market Street, that weekend. The violence prompted Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown to announce an increase in police presence in the area.