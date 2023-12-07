How To Watch Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars Men’s Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes and BYU Cougars men’s basketball teams will face off this weekend in a clash of long-time rivals. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars basketball game

The Utes host the Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

We are 👏👏 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vJ2Xjcq6cY — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 7, 2023

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. BYU basketball game:

What channel is Utah Vs. BYU basketball on?

The Utah game against BYU will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

🚨 INFO for those attending Saturday’s game! 🚨 • 𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗗

• Parking🗺️: https://t.co/qFMg5aLEBP

• Runnin’ Ute Express Starts 90 mins before tip

• Take @RideUTA for FREE with #TicketAsFare

• Doors open 60 mins before tip#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/3HAa6YQJ9r — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 7, 2023

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

Online

KSLSports.com

Audio

KSL NewsRadio

