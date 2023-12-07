How To Watch Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars Men’s Basketball

On the Site:
Dec 7, 2023, 4:38 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes and BYU Cougars men’s basketball teams will face off this weekend in a clash of long-time rivals. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars basketball game

The Utes host the Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. BYU basketball game:

What channel is Utah Vs. BYU basketball on?

The Utah game against BYU will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MDT).

RELATED: Utah Men’s Basketball Handles Business At Home Against Southern Utah

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

RELATED: BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Evansville

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

Online

KSLSports.com

Audio

KSL NewsRadio

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah vs. BYU? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

